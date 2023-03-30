Paul Reed with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

Associated Press

Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter. Wiggins has been working out on his own every day but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions, the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon. “Beyond that, once he's back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday.