Paul Reed with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies

CNN anchor Zain Asher went viral on Twitter when she butchered a number of African NBA stars' names, including a hilarious twist on the pronunciation of Pascal Siakam.
There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.
Wichita basketball fans have a chance to watch the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with Sunrise playing at home on Thursday and Friday.
Sergio Garcia has expressed his “sadness” at the breakdown of his close relationship with Rory McIlroy, saying that the Northern Irishman “lacked maturity” when abruptly ending their friendship over the LIV Golf breakaway.
The Lakers open the second half of the season driven to overcome their current No. 13 spot in the standings and earn a spot in the playoffs.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec
KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance
A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe
Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.
After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.
MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab
Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday. Kupcho's round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club. With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year's runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.
TORONTO — Ryan O'Reilly passed through the locker room's sliding doors and was immediately told he would be heading to a different sheet of ice. After one of the newest Maple Leafs was done with a series of drills alongside William Nylander and Michael Bunting, he joined the larger group on another rink across the hall. Before long, Reilly was following the crowd again — to a third pad, the one he first stepped on — to conclude the session. "I walked to that ice and they sent me to the other one
Coco Gauff set up an exciting semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek, while Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to make it 14 straight wins.
Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.
He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.
Salary-cap crunches, potential free-agent losses and unsettled star quarterbacks could spell big trouble for several NFL teams this offseason.
Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third
The latest Miami Heat injury update on Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven. And Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s recent additions of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller.