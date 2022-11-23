Paul Reed with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets
Paul Reed (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 11/22/2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become
REGINA — Brandon Banks' football resume is now complete. The nine-year veteran receiver earned his first Grey Cup victory Sunday, helping the Toronto Argonauts upset the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at Mosaic Stadium. Banks, 34, was finally able to celebrate after enduring misery in his four previous championship appearances with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It means everything to me," Banks said. "It's what I worked hard for. "I've been saying all year I've got nothing to prove except prove to be a
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1
Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals
DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic
Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit
Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart
TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller
Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove