Paul Reed with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press

The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant are parting ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Rangers announced the change, which they called mutual, on Saturday — less than a week after a seven-game series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils. “I have a ton of respect for Gerard as both a coach and person and truly appreciate everything he did for us on and off the ice these last two seasons,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. "After my evaluation of the