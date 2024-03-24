Paul Reed with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers

We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
Tommi Paris officiated the first half of the game before her unusual removal.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Rachel Homan's season has been noteworthy for win streaks, dominant play and a surge to the top position in world rankings. A 9-7 semifinal win over South Korea's Eunji Gim on Saturday has set her up for a potential high point of an already sterling campaign — and on home ice to boot. Homan and her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes will play defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland for gold on Sunday at the world women's curling championshi
MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure
Louisiana State University women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey ripped the Washington Post on Saturday over what she describes as a ‘hit piece’ in which she has threatened legal action if published.
According to a report, Dana White has cut Igor Severino after biting his opponent, resulting in a disqualification at UFC on ESPN 53.
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA on Saturday "decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled" because North Korea couldn't come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” it added, which suggested North Korea will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea h
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
TORONTO — Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were front and centre on the marquee heading into Saturday. Two superstars redefining their sport poised for a mouth-watering matchup. A couple of Toronto's depth players took centre stage instead. Bobby McMann scored twice as part of a three-point night and Pontus Holmberg had two goals of his own as the Maple Leafs built a big lead before some nervy moments late on the way to topping Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers 6-3. "Team effort," said McMann,
Despite the pablum about unifying the game, many Tour members are disincentivized to see that happen.
Katie Boulter reaches the last 16 at the Miami Open for the first time with a 6-2 6-3 win over Haddad Maia.
Jake Paul wants to test Mike Tyson's power.
Sunday's final round at the Valspar saw a pair of pros do the unthinkable, both good and bad.
British runner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the legendary Barkley Marathons on Friday.
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
All the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
With just three more friendlies before the Euros, it was a far from ideal result for Scotland against the Netherlands. There was an ominous result for opening game opponents Germany - they eased to a friendly victory over tournament favourites France 2-0. Steve Clarke will have to be wary of a fast start from the host nation, with 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scoring after just seven seconds for Germany.
FRISCO, Texas — Canada is headed to Copa America and a marquee matchup with World Cup champion Argentina. But it took a while to get there with a well-organized Trinidad and Tobago hard to pierce in a CONCACAF Nations League play-in match Saturday. Second-half goals by Cyle Larin and Jacob Shaffelburg earned Canada a 2-0 win — and a trip to the South American championship as one of six CONCACAF guest teams. The 96th-ranked Soca Warriors defended resolutely and in numbers as No. 50 Canada came on
There's some love for a couple Anaheim players on Sunday's Yahoo NHL DFS schedule.