Paul Reed with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Victor Wembanyama made NBA history on Friday evening, joining an exclusive club by posting a ‘5x5’ stat line.
Call it basket-brawl. In the fourth quarter in New Orleans on Friday night, the Miami Heat and Pelicans got into a huge fight. Things started when Pelicans star Zion Williamson went up and missed a shot, complaining that he was fouled. After Miami’s Jimmy Butler rebounded the ball, Williamson stole it back in the paint, …
Pippen will be joined by former Bulls teammates Horace Grant and Luke Longley to refute 'The Last Dance'.
ATLANTA (AP) — Immanuel Quickley hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors win for the second straight game since the All-Star break, 123-121 over the Atlanta Hawks 123-121 on Friday night. Scottie Barnes added 20 points and 10 assists for Toronto. Jacob Poeltl had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 24 points. De'Andre Hunter added 22 points. With the Hawks down 121-118 with 18 seconds left, Murray stepped out of bounds on a dribble
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler and New Orleans' Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced Sunday. The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night. Miami's Thomas Bryant and New Orleans' Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami's Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dell Curry needed to work off some nerves, so he headed out for his typical three-mile pregame walk through San Francisco and grabbed a nice lunch, caught up with some friends and pondered a bit about the day ahead. For the first time, Curry had the chance to broadcast a game featuring not one but both of his NBA-playing sons Friday night at Chase Center: Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors hosting Seth Curry and the Charlotte Hornets — dad's old team where he now wo
Friday night saw multiple brawls in the NBA, with four players getting ejected in the Heat-Pelicans clash. Another scuffle occurred in the Warriors-Hornets game involving players like Lester Quinones and Grant Williams. While not as intense as the ...
Latest news, notes, injury updates and scouting reports as the Kings prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miami's Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a scuffle early in the fourth quarter in the Heat's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Heat reserve Thomas Bryant and two Pelicans — Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, also were ejected after fisticuffs erupted with 11:19 left and Miami leading 84-81. The scuffle began after Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, and Kevin Love grabbed Williamson to prevent an uncontested lay
Lance Stephenson has enjoyed a 10-year career in the NBA, and is currently tearing it up with the G League Iowa Wolves. During All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, he sat down with HoopsHype on behalf of Panini America to talk about his career, ...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the West-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a pullup 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left for the five-point lead. Lillard had 21 points, 10 assists and a season-high nine rebounds to overshadow a
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat,02/23/2024
The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury. The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night's loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Terance Mann had a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 101-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Paul George added 14 points for Los Angeles and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 29 points. GG Jackson had with 11 points, Ziaire Williams scored 10 and Vince Willi
HOUSTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22 points and 16 rebounds and the Houston Rockets withstood Phoenix's late surge to beat the Suns 114-110 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Phoenix, comning off a loss in Dallas the night before. Fellow All-Star Devin Booker added 25 points and Bol Bol had season highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds. Phoenix was without starters Bradley Beal, who missed a third straight game with tightn
The Chicago Bulls are incapable of facing reality.
A recent 2024 NBA Mock Draft has the Chicago Bulls selecting Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter.
Daryl Morey had video of an attempted moon landing on mute on his laptop as he explained the role of data analytics in the NBA when, suddenly, a crowd of people clapping popped up on the screen. Morey paused the conversation as Intuitive Machines employees cheered the first U.S. touchdown on the moon in more than 50 years. Morey and his wife have a great interest in space exploration.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 15 points and five assists on a night father Dell broadcast a game for the first time with his two sons matching up, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Charlotte Hornets 97-84 on Friday night after the teams tussled in the closing moments. Players were held back from each other after they tangled with 10.9 seconds left — Golden State's Lester Quinones getting ejected along with Grant Williams from Charlotte. Hornets forward Miles Bridges received a tech
"The Bulls don't need him as much as they could've used those picks," writes one NBA analyst.