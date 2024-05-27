Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer (5)
Paul Goldschmidt belts a two-run home run to left field, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Paul Goldschmidt belts a two-run home run to left field, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee.
Grayson Murray died on Saturday, shortly after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was 30.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Boston's gutty 114-111 victory may be the Celtics’ greatest claim yet the league’s best regular-season team can truly withstand this playoff gauntlet.
Barcelona won the UEFA Women's Champions League by beating Lyon 2-0 in Saturday's final. It's their third title in four years.
Soto is batting .315 with 14 home runs this season for the Yankees.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
Major League Baseball does not expect to implement an automated ball-strike system or "robot umpires" by the 2025 season, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.
Oneil Cruz is the first player in the Statcast era to have multiple 120 mph hits in a single game.
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown filed for bankruptcy in federal court as he reportedly owes nearly $3 million to creditors. Brown made a reported $80 million during his 12-year career.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
This may be the end for Chusovitina's Olympic career, but she made her mark on the sport.
Bogaerts' injury is worse than initially feared.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.