Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer

CBC

Hello, dear friends! We are in high gear into summer and it is sweltering in many places. I hope you are hydrating properly. A dear friend of mine named Rania offered a tip last year and it has stayed with me. If you are out and about, take a case of water in your car and distribute the water bottle to folks who are homeless or who might need some help. It is important to care for our neighbours. Additionally, Someone in my neighbourhood lined up bowls of water on the sidewalk outside their home