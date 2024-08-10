Paul Goldschmidt's two-run home run (18)
Paul Goldschmidt crushes a two-run to center field in the top of the 2nd, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Naeher was the primary reason the USWNT accomplished something that no women’s soccer team ever had: It survived 330 minutes of knockout Olympic soccer without conceding a single goal.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
Between some huge moments at the Stade de France to Stephen Curry's comeback win for Team USA, Thursday at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided some incredible photos.
Stephen Curry led the U.S. with 36 points.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.