Paul Goldschmidt's solo home run (14)
Paul Goldschmidt launches a solo home run to left field, putting the Cardinals on the board in the top of the 2nd inning
Paul Goldschmidt launches a solo home run to left field, putting the Cardinals on the board in the top of the 2nd inning
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
Saban retired in January after winning six national titles with the Crimson Tide.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
Winds blew away half the field at the British Open, leaving the leaderboard in tatters.
Jake Paul hasn’t really fought anyone out for blood like "Platinum" Mike Perry.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
Cavan Sullivan debuted for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday — in a league, MLS, that is much better prepared to usher him toward superstardom than it was with Freddy Adu two decades ago.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
A timeline for Irving's return wasn't made clear.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
Tickets for two upcoming Ingrid Andress shows were listed as not available after her announcement.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.