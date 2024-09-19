Paul Goldschmidt's RBI triple
Paul Goldschmidt skies his first triple of 2024 to right field, scoring Alec Burleson from first base to extend the Cardinals' lead to 3-0
You asked for it and here it is! No Cap Room co-host Jake Fischer finally joins Dan Devine on a very special episode of Devine Intervention.
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is more rare than a no-hitter.
The Falcons hosted students from a school shooting days earlier.
Follow along as the 2024 MLB postseason picture comes into focus over the final days of September.
Twenty years ago, the 50-yard field was a less than 50-50 proposition. Today, they’re almost automatic.
The Pirates' rotation is in good hands with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Analyst Dan Titus presents his fantasy basketball SF rankings for the 2024-25 season — and yes, LeBron James still sits comfortably in Tier 1.
Love was initially facing a 3-6 week timeline. A return this week would put him well ahead of schedule.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the current postseason picture in both the AL and NL, they draft the best playoff pitching rotations, Juan Soto hitting his 200th career home run and Jose Altuve’s ejection in San Diego.
Who will lead Kansas City's backfield in Pacheco's absence?
Herbert did not miss a snap after injuring the ankle during their Week 2 win over Carolina.
Lane Kiffin said Wake Forest had violated an "unwritten rule" in canceling the 2025 matchup.
A'ja Wilson, after setting a pair of all-time scoring marks already this season, has now broken the league's single-season rebounding record.
Week 2 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 3. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 3 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
"If we can get 10,000 households across the state of Arkansas to give $100 a month all year long, we would be in the NIL game from a football perspective."
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 half-PPR flex rankings.
6x All-Pro and 3x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and current Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy recap the Falcons’ big win against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, wonder if analytics are ruining football and pick every week 3 NFL game.
Trout last played for the Angels on April 29 before tearing the meniscus in his left knee.