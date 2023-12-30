Paul George throws it down!

The Canadian Press

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a second consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans