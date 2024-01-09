Paul George sinks it from downtown
Paul George sinks it from downtown, 01/08/2024
The wife of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a glimpse into her fun-filled night out.
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
Prince Harry was teased by the Golden Globes host in an awkward joke about asking his late grandmother for money
The 'Sex Education' star said she chose the Gabriela Hearst look "for so many reasons" and also said it was inspired by peonies
This is like a Steve Jobs miracle.
Former President Donald Trump may have fought to keep his name redacted in court documents before a judge ordered to have it unsealed.
Wiig and Ferrell performed an amusing dance while they presented Paul Giamatti with a Golden Globe at Sunday's awards ceremony
Florence Pugh wore a red tulle see-through Valentino dress covered in 3D flowers to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ticking off three big trends with her look.
Ukraine recently shot down several Russian aircraft, and it's underscored a problem that's plagued Moscow for nearly two years, intelligence says.
Former President Trump said in an interview that aired Monday that he predicts the U.S. economy will crash and that he hopes it does so within the next year. In the interview with Lou Dobbs, Trump, the current front-runner in the GOP presidential primary race, explained that, if he were elected again, he would not…
After years of controversy and "reforms," the Golden Globes have devolved into near-unwatchable drivel. Why does Hollywood keep showing up?
Israeli forces located what they said was the largest weapons production site so far found in Gaza, with underground workshops they said were used to produce long-range missiles capable of hitting targets in northern Israel. The military said that in addition to missiles, the workshops produced copies or adaptations of standard munitions like mortar shells and were connected through underground shafts to a tunnel network used to transport the weapons to fighting units throughout the Gaza Strip. On Monday, the Israeli military took a group of reporters to visit the site in the Bureij area in the middle of the narrow coastal enclave, which has been devastated by weeks of bombardment and ground fighting.
Footage of the "No Hard Feelings" star's joke went viral.
The Republican front-runner's riff on magnets received an embarrassing response on X.
“Cherry lips, crystal skies,” the 19-year-old actress wrote, quoting a lyric from Swift’s song “Blank Space”
Toronto's police chief apologized Sunday after a video posted on social media of officers handing coffee to protesters supporting Palestinians was criticized by politicians.On Saturday, police closed the overpass on Avenue Road at Highway 401, saying on social media they were on the scene to keep demonstrators and passing traffic safe. Video from the overpass posted on Facebook by Palestine House, a community organization, shows protesters holding Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine."
The "Sex Education" actor's gown had some details you may have missed.
One of former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging that she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them. In a court filing Monday, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of having potentially committed "an act to defraud the public of honest services" based on her "intentional failure" to disclose to alleged relationship that she allegedly "personally benefitted from."
The 16-year-old student was arrested.
Several celebrities brought their loved ones to the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.