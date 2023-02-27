Paul George with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
Anthony Davis dunked a missed shot and screamed after giving the Los Angeles Lakers the lead for good with two minutes to go. Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James scored 26 and the Lakers completed their biggest rally in 21 years, beating the same team again in a 111-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The fourth win in five games for LA came after trailing by 27 in the middle of the second quarter — the same deficit the Lakers faced at the start of the fourth at home against Dallas on Dec. 6, 2002, before finishing a 30-point rally in a 105-103 victory.
The NBA GOAT debate is one that is ever-raging with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, barring LeBron James maybe shutting it down by winning another championship or two before calling it quits. Just like fans have the players they back in the ...
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
The reigning NBA champions are already without Stephen Curry and could lose Draymond Green for an extended period too.
On Saturday night against Virginia Tech, Duke coach Jon Scheyer got his 21st win, accomplishing something Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski didn't.
If you haven't heard of college standout basketball Antoine Davis, you're not alone. But for basketball fans, it's clearly time to start brushing up. Davis is on the cusp of breaking one of the most unbreakable records of all time: Pistol Pete ...
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
So close to a playoff spot in the clogged-up Western Conference standings, this win meant so much for coach Steve Kerr’s undermanned Golden State Warriors — for many reasons. The defending NBA champions were down three starters once again, and old stand-by Klay Thompson and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo delivered on both ends when it mattered most. Thompson scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer with 2:05 to play, and the Warriors held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting neck-and-neck for postseason positioning.
Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. “I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people," Lillard said, "when I’m in attack mode.”
He honored the 15-year-old during his NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech.
Quin Snyder, a former Hawks assistant, went 372-264 with the Jazz.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointe
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Quin Snyder, who had been an assistant on Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in 2013-14, coached the Utah Jazz from 2014-22.
NBA teams were 138-0 this season when leading by 27 or more points before Sunday.
KU can claim at least a share of the Big 12 title with a victory on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 118-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Mitchell made eight 3-pointers — one shy of his career high — and had six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes as the Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing streak and remained fourth in the Eastern Conference. He scored 13 points in both the second and third quarters. Darius Garland added 18 points