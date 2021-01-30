Paul George with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic
Paul George (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 01/29/2021
Paul George (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 01/29/2021
The star third baseman is joining the St. Louis Cardinals after growing disillusioned the Rockies didn't pursue moves to win now.
Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio yet.
John Chaney was known for the life lessons he imparted on players.
After three seasons, Mike Pettine is out as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
"We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer."
The past year for Karl-Anthony Towns just keeps getting worse.
Kyle Lowry is the GOAT Raptor, but he was originally Plan B behind a failed pursuit of Steve Nash. This is the story of how Lowry came to Toronto, how he was nearly moved, how he became a champion, and how Lowry accidentally became the greatest player in franchise history.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
A "Happy Gilmore" moment became a reality on this Brooks Koepka shot.
All the hard work Stanley Johnson put in during the offseason is paying off.
A job fit for The Kid.
Baseball's richest owner has logged off.
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the trade had not yet been finalized. Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons. Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million. Arenado's contract has a no-trade provision that requires his approval for any assignment. He may restructure his contract as part of a trade, the person said, which could require approval of the players' association. The trade agreement was first reported by The Athletic. The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBIs twice. The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Padres. Arenado will bump Matt Carpenter out of his role as the starting third baseman and play in an infield with All-Stars Paul DeJong at shortstop and Paul Goldschmidt at first base. Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay. Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged last off-season that he was listening to trade offers on the five-time All-Star, and Arenado said in February of 2020 that “there's a lot of disrespect around there” and “there is no relationship anymore” between him and Bridich. Like Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday before him, Arenado grew tired of losing, especially in an NL West division ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers every year he’s been in the big leagues. Arenado's contract called for salaries of $35 million annually from 2021-24, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. His deal included a provision allowing him to opt out after the 2021 season to become a free agent. St. Louis brings back much of the same team that made last year's post-season, including veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, who finalized an $8 million, one-year deal Friday. Wainwright is returning for his 17th season with St. Louis, matching Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37). Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves. All-Star catcher Yadier Molina remains a free agent. The 38-year-old could still return for an 18th season with the Cardinals after hitting .262 with four home runs in 2020. In the ten years since the Platinum Glove Awards were introduced honouring the best fielder regardless of position in each league, Molina and Arenado are tied for the most with four each. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126 on Friday night. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game's final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 21 from deep. Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and 11 rebounds, and former Pelican Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee, which trailed nearly the entire game, usually by double-digits. The Pelicans appeared firmly in control when Ball's jumper made it 93-65 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. But Khris Middleton's turnaround jumper began a head-spinning 20-3 run during the next 3:08. Antetokounmpo hit a 3 during the surge and capped it with a spinning dribble for a layup while he was fouled. Milwaukee's deficit was back down to single digits when Pat Connaughton's layup made it 98-89, but the Pelicans scored the last five points of the quarter, including Nicolo Melli's 3 as the period ended, to stem the tide. After that, the Pelicans maintained a lead close to 10 points until less than two minutes remained. The Pelicans, who came in having won just two of their last 10 games, put together one of their best first halves of the season. They shot 57.1% in the first 24 minutes, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range. And they led by as many as 29 when Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a layup over Brook Lopez and high off the glass, then intercepted Antetokounmpo's pass and drove straight back to the hoop for a dunk to make it 47-28. Bledsoe, who came to New Orleans from Milwaukee as part of the multiple-team Holiday trade, hit five of his first six 3-point shots and had 17 points before halftime. Pelicans reserve guard Josh Hart made all four of his shots in the second quarter, three from deep. The Bucks, by contrast, struggled even to make open shots, hitting 37%, and turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters. Middleton missed his first five shots before finally hitting a mid-range jumper with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Soon after, Middleton converted a steal from Nicolo Melli into a breakaway layup, trimming New Orleans lead to 68-45 at halftime. TIP-INS Bucks: Middleton finished with 16 points, as did Lopez, while Donte DiVincenzo had 10 points. Finished shooting 50% (48 of 96) for the game. ... Outrebounded New Orleans 49-45. ... Outscored New Orleans 62-40 in the paint. Pelicans: Hart finished with 15 points. ... Shot 46.9% (45 of 96). ... Outscored the Bucks 20-17 at the foul line. ... Limited turnovers to nine, three fewer than those committed by Milwaukee. Honouring HOLIDAY The approximately 1,400 fans in attendance bellowed a familiar and elongated “Jruuuuue,” when Holiday was introduced as a Milwaukee starter before tip-off. It was the same way fans in New Orleans honoured Holiday for when he was a Pelicans starter for the previous seven seasons. During an early timeout, a tribute was shown on the video board honouring Holiday's play and community service while he was in New Orleans. He and his wife, former international soccer star Lauren Holiday, notably donated more than $5 million — the value of his game checks while playing in the Orlando “bubble” last summer — to support Black-owned businesses seeking help during the pandemic. The video drew enthusiastic applause, including from some players. “It means a lot to me," Holiday said when asked about his enduring popularity in New Orleans. "It just means that I did what I was supposed to do. I came here, played as hard as I could, left it on the line every single game. If there’s one thing I know about New Orleans, it’s that they love the players that embrace the city and try to make this home for them. Honestly, that’s what I tried to do. I love the city.” UP NEXT Bucks: Visit Charlotte on Saturday night. Pelicans: Host Houston on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets held on in the final part of third period after a 3-2 shootout victory over Florida on Thursday night. Korpisalo stepped up as Chicago pushed for the tying goal, denying Patrick Kane in front about seven minutes into the third. He also caught a break when Carl Soderberg's shot through the goaltender's legs was just wide with a couple minutes left. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen made 25 stops. The Blackhawks had recorded at least one point in five straight games. The Blue Jackets jumped in front on Bjorkstrand's power-play goal 8:53 into the first period. Mattias Janmark had a chance to clear the puck out for Chicago, but Columbus kept it in and Cam Atkinson found Bjorkstrand in the left circle for a one-timer. The Blackhawks pushed for the tying goal early in the second, but Strome had a wraparound attempt knocked away by Blue Jackets defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov. After Chicago had an extended stay in Columbus' zone, the Blue Jackets got it out and Robinson skated out on a breakaway. He beat Lankinen on the glove side for his second goal of the season and a 2-0 lead at 3:39. Bjorkstrand got the only assist on the play. He has three goals and five assists in his last seven games. He almost picked up another goal in the third, but Lankinen used his glove to push away his shot from right in front. Chicago got on the board when Kane found Strome in the slot for the centre's third goal, making it 2-1 midway through the second. The connection gave the Blackhawks at least one power-play goal in eight of their nine games this season. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Columbus forward Jack Roslovic played 14 minutes on his 24th birthday. The Columbus native was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Winnipeg last week that also moved Patrik Laine to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Pierre Luc-Dubois and a third-round draft pick. UP NEXT The teams play again Sunday night. Then Columbus opens a four-game homestand against Dallas on Tuesday night, and Chicago hosts Carolina on Tuesday night. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Orlando Magic 116-90 on Friday night in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols. The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013. Leonard and George were back in action for the first time in five days and the two forwards proved themselves to be rested and ready from the opening tip. They each had thunderous dunks in the early going — George over Nikola Vucevic, and Leonard on Aaron Gordon — and the two of them combined for 48 points in the first three quarters. Leonard and George both played 28 minutes and were rested early after the lead ballooned to as much as 27 points in the fourth quarter. Leonard made 8 of 15 shots, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and passed to Reggie Jackson for another buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. George made 10 of 19 shots and 3 of 9 3-pointers. The Clippers were a plus-27 with George on the floor and a plus-23 with Leonard. Serge Ibaka chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for a Clippers team that is 13-2 this season when leading at halftime. Orlando scored the first 11 points of the second half to get within three, but the Clippers outscored the Magic 28-11 the rest of the third period to take a 90-71 edge into the final period. Once 6-2, Orlando lost for a 10th time in the past 12 games. The Magic’s frustrations showed in the third period when Vucevic and coach Steve Clifford were hit with technical fouls just seconds apart for arguing with referee Aaron Smith over a non-call. Terrence Ross led the Magic with 24 points off the bench. Vucevic, Orlando’s most consistent player all season, finished with just 10 after hitting only four of 13 shots. Orlando shot 36 per cent from the floor. TIP INS Clippers: The start was moved to 8 p.m. by the NBA to allow for more time for players’ COVID-19 tests to be finalized and evaluated. The NBA has already had to postpone 22 games thus far — 21 of them coming since Jan. 10. Magic: Vucevic has potentially put himself in position to be an All-Star again by greatly improving his 3-point shooting. After making just seven 3s in his first five NBA seasons, Vucevic has steadily made more 3-pointers each of the past five years. He came into Friday having hit 52 of 117 3s — easily the most among NBA centres. ... Michael Carter-Williams, who hoped to play Friday, re-injured his sprained left foot in practice Thursday. UP NEXT Clippers: At New York on Sunday. Magic: Vs. Toronto in Tampa on Sunday night. John Denton, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards 116-100 Friday night in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected. The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12. Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday, entered the fourth quarter with just 13 points and finished with 26 after the result was no longer in the balance. John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta, which led by as many as 23 and improved to 10-9. Beal drew one of no fewer than six techs whistled on Washington. Westbrook, who scored 26 points but repeatedly jawed with Rondo, and Lopez each drew a pair and were sent to the locker room in the second half. Rondo was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical of the game. Things started ugly for both teams: They combined to miss 27 of their first 36 shots — a make rate of 25%. They combined to miss 14 of their initial 15 tries from 3-point range — a shooting percentage of 6.7%. The Wizards are 0-4 since returning from a series of postponements left them without a game for 13 days. Six players tested positive for COVID-19, and another three were sidelined after contact tracing. Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner returned for Washington on Friday. None had played since Jan. 11. Washington coach Scott Brooks said there is a “great chance” rookie Deni Avdija, Troy Brown Jr. and Ish Smith can return for Washington's next game. TIP-INS Hawks: De'Andre Hunter left in the first half with an injured right knee. He had six points and two rebounds in 12 minutes. ... Rondo entered as a substitute late in the first quarter and hit his only shot of the period — a 3 in the final second — to give Atlanta a 31-22 edge. ... Clint Capela's 14 rebounds gave him 14 straight games with at least 10. Wizards: Westbrook's four assists raised his total to 7,394 and moved him past Maurice Cheeks (7,392) for 13th on the NBA career list. ... Washington missed its first six field-goal attempts and finished 31 for 85, which is 36.5%. T 'EM UP! Westbrook and Rondo were separated by an official and both assessed technical fouls with a minute left in the first half, which ended with Atlanta leading 61-50 on a 3-pointer by Cam Reddish at the buzzer. ... Beal got a tech in the third quarter, upset after no foul was called when he took a hard fall at the offensive end. Soon after, he was jawing back-and-forth with Rondo, who was on the Atlanta sideline and not in the game at the time. ... Lopez was out of the game in the third quarter when Beal was called for a delay of game before attempting a free throw. A medical mask pulled down below his nose and mouth, Lopez said something to an official that prompted his one-after-the-other techs, SHALOM, FANS! After making Avdija the highest-drafted Israeli in NBA history, the Wizards have opened a team website in Hebrew and an Israeli Instagram account, to go along with an Israeli Twitter account they started before the start of this season. UP NEXT Hawks: Open a four-game homestand Monday against LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. Wizards: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, when Washington's roster finally could be close to complete again. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a 108-105 win over the Pacers on Friday night. Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists. Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting. The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock. The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five. Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound. TIP INS Pacers: Doug McDermott had 11 points in 17 minutes after scoring 28 against the Hornets on Wednesday night. Hornets: Ball had the highlight of the game in the third quarter when he leaped to grab a missed layup by Graham and dunked hard over Sabonis. ... The Hornets shot a season-best 61% in the first half to build a 64-60 lead at break. UP NEXT Pacers: Have a day off before hosting the 76ers on Sunday night. Hornets: Host the Bucks on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Steve Reed, The Associated Press
Green Bay defensive co-ordinator Mike Pettine won't return to the team next season and special teams co-ordinator Shawn Mennenga has been fired after the Packers' second straight NFC championship game loss last Sunday. The Packers said in an announcement late Friday afternoon that Pettine would not be back next season. ESPN reported that Pettine's contract expired at the end of this season. The team also announced Mennenga had been dismissed. Both departures were first reported by NFL Network. Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive co-ordinator for three seasons — taking over one year before coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams co-ordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach. The moves come after the Packers gave up a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the first half of a 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “It was man coverage, definitely not the right call for the situation,” LaFleur said after the game. “You can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win.” LaFleur had chosen to keep Pettine after the Packers gave up 285 yards rushing in a 37-20 NFC championship game loss at San Francisco last season, continuing their struggles to slow down the run. The Packers gave up 56 more points during the 2020 regular season than in 2019, but they improved in most other defensive areas. They allowed 334 yards per game and 5.49 yards per play this season after giving up 352.6 yards per game and 5.65 yards per play in 2019. They allowed 112.8 yards rushing per game and 4.55 yards per carry in 2020 after giving up 120.1 yards rushing per game and 4.67 yards per carry last season. Green Bay ranked ninth in total defence and tied for 13th in run defence in 2020 after finishing 18th in total defence and 23rd in run defence a year earlier. The Packers intercepted three of Brady's passes and allowed only three points in the last 28 1/2 minutes of the NFC championship game, but that was after they had allowed Brady and the Bucs to score 28 points in the first 31 1/2 minutes. “We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons,” LaFleur said Friday in a statement. “He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together. We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward.” Pettine was a head coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2014-15. Mennenga took over as the Packers’ special teams co-ordinator in 2019 after filling the same role at Vanderbilt in 2018. He was a special teams assistant with the Browns from 2011-17. Green Bay dealt with a number of special teams breakdowns this season while playing much of the year without returner Tyler Ervin, who appeared in just eight games before going on injured reserve. The Packers allowed Jacksonville’s Keelan Cole to score on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and allowed Philadelphia’s Jalen Reagor to score on a 73-yard punt return. They gave up a blocked punt against Houston. Darrius Shepherd fumbled a kickoff return to set up a field goal in an overtime loss at Indianapolis. Tavon Austin fumbled a punt return at Chicago. A botched snap foiled an extra-point attempt in a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “We appreciate Shawn for all that he has given to the organization and his contributions to our success over the past two seasons,” LaFleur said. “We wish all the best to him, Christie, and the rest of their family in the future.” ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press