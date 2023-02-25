Paul George with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

WINNIPEG — J.T. Compher liked what four days between games did for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche scored four goals on their first five shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday that extended their win streak to four games. Compher, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and assist. “We were rested and we got some good practise in this week,” said Compher, whose team last played at home Sunday in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. “We w
Leafs forward William Nylander earned Toronto the extra point with a ridiculous solo effort in overtime versus the Wild on Friday.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
How Vincent, Lowry compare as Heat starters
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
A Los Angeles county judge signed off Friday on Zaya Wade's petition to change her name, as well as her legal transition
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he doubts point guard D'Angelo Russell will be able to play Sunday against the Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle.
The latest Miami Heat injury update on Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven. And Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s recent additions of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller.
Days after LeBron James said he's playing in one of the most critical stretches of his career, the Lakers respond with a 124-111 win over the Warriors.
Chris Boucher's monster slam against the Pelicans was only one of his many thunderous jams in his NBA career. He discussed his best dunks on the latest episode of Hustle Play.
Winning six of their last seven, the Raps are in the midst of their best stretch of the season while the Jakob Poeltl trade keeps looking better by the day.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting and the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Brooklyn Nets 131-87 on Friday night to snap a six-game skid. Chicago held Brooklyn to a season low in points; its previous worst was 92 in a loss to Boston in December. Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond each had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls.
The final weekend of February brings critical games in conference title races and teams aiming for tournament boost. A look at the five best matchups.
Trae Young says he has “nothing but love and respect” for former Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan and expects to have no input in the hiring of McMillan's replacement. Young spoke with reporters on Friday for the first time since McMillan was fired on Tuesday with the Hawks in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Young was not available following Wednesday's practice and was excused from Thursday's practice for personal reasons.
Kevin Durant will likely make his debut with the Suns on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing more than a month due to a sprained MCL.
Lauri Markkanen hit three free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime to give Utah the lead and finished with 43 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-119 on Thursday night. Markkanen scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Jazz rally from a nine-point deficit early in the period. Walker Kessler tipped in a layup with 4.6 seconds remaining to force overtime.
The Kings have their best shot at making the NBA playoffs in years. Here’s a look back at their most recent playoff game, in 2006
USA Basketball is heading to this summer’s FIBA World Cup. The Americans clinched their berth in the 32-team field on Thursday night, rallying for an 88-77 win at Uruguay. The U.S. secured one of the seven World Cup berths allocated to the FIBA Americas region.