Paul George with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — J.T. Compher liked what four days between games did for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche scored four goals on their first five shots en route to a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday that extended their win streak to four games. Compher, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and assist. “We were rested and we got some good practise in this week,” said Compher, whose team last played at home Sunday in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers. “We w