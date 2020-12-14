Paul George with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers
Jalen Hurts gave the Eagles a shot in the arm on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together is a vibe.
It's been nearly 60 years since an NFL kicker has attempted that many kicks and made none of them.
Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Deshaun Watson. No kidding.
This is why Chase Young was the No. 2 pick in the draft.
This isn't how they drew it up.
World junior hockey championship organizers say teams left on charter flights Sunday after undergoing a quarantine period and multiple tests for COVID-19.
Watch highlights from Anthony Joshua's KO victory over Kubrat Pulev on DAZN.
Kylie Fitts kicked the ball out of Dion Lewis' hands, which is strictly prohibited in the NFL rule book.
For more than a decade, Harnarayan Singh has been the voice of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.
The Nets star refused to speak with reporters. At least one of his peers is enjoying the show.
Could this one-handed juggling grab be the catch of the year?
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Phillips is finalizing a deal to replace the retiring John Swofford, with an announcement expected this week.
Just Roethlisberger releasing the ball and avoiding getting hit. The Buffalo Bills were there to take advantage. The Steelers got little going on offense and when Roethlisberger threw a pick-six late in the first half, the Bills took over the game.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months. A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report. The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It's not known when the name change will take effect or if the team has settled on a new moniker. Cleveland's move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins. For years, Native American groups and others have protested against Cleveland's use of Indians as its name as well as other imagery used by the American League charter franchise founded in 1901. Last year, the team removed the contentious Chief Wahoo logo from its caps and jerseys, but the smiling, cartoonish mascot has remained popular and merchandise is still sold bearing its image. The Indians have dealt with a backlash from fans upset over Chief Wahoo's removal and the club is certain to hear more with the decision to change its name. “Oh no! What is going on?" President Donald Trump tweeted. "This is not good news, even for ”Indians". Cancel culture at work!" In July, just hours after Washington's plans became known after being pressured by several sponsors, including FedEx which holds naming rights to the football's team's stadium, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan released a statement saying the team would review “the best path forward with our team name.” In the months since, the team has consulted players, front office members, coaching staff, community leaders, share holders and Native American groups. A few days after Dolan's statement, Indians manager Terry Francona said it was time to "move forward” with the name change. "I've been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” said Francona, who has been with the club since 2013. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. “And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports . Tom Withers, The Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive co-ordinator Paul Guenther after he failed to make any significant improvement for the unit in nearly three full seasons on the job.The Raiders (7-6) announced the decision Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dealt a severe blow to their playoff chances. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will take over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.The Raiders allowed 212 yards rushing, 7.7 yards per play, had no sacks, no takeaways and forced only one punt in a game that was all too reminiscent of so many since Guenther arrived with coach Jon Gruden in 2018.“No answer today, but we better find some answers and as soon as I’m done here, we’ll start searching,” Gruden said after the game but before the decision was announced.Guenther was Gruden’s most important hire when he returned to the Raiders in 2018, but he was never able to rebuild a defence that was gutted when star pass rusher Khalil Mack was traded to Chicago before the season opener that year.In nearly three full seasons with Guenther running the defence, the Raiders ranked last in points allowed per game (28.4), last in sacks (60), 31st in yards per play allowed (6.04), 30th in takeaways (47) and 29th in passer rating against (29th).But the biggest issue was that the team showed few signs of improvement this season despite having made heavy investments in free agency and with four defensive starters drafted in the top two rounds the past two seasons.The Raiders showed some flashes earlier in the season, slowing Patrick Mahomes down in the second half of an upset in Kansas City in October and then generating five takeaways in a win over Denver last month.But the defence has regressed in recent weeks, allowing Mahomes to drive for the winning score in the closing minutes of Week 10 and then struggling to stop Atlanta, the Jets and Indianapolis the past three weeks.The Raiders have allowed more than 200 yards rushing in each of the past two games, just the seventh time they’ve ever done that, and offered little resistance against the Colts.Free agent additions Cory Littleton, Maliek Collins and Carl Nassib have made little impact and 2019 fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell has only two sacks all season and 2018 third-round edge rusher Arden Key has none all season.Perhaps the most consistent defensive player has been linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who replaced Littleton in recent weeks as an every down linebacker. Morrow was originally an undrafted free agent acquired by the previous regime.Marinelli has previously served as a head coach in Detroit and defensive co-ordinator in Chicago and Dallas. He has long ties to Gruden, having served as his defensive line coach for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and then rejoining Gruden this season on the Raiders.He takes over with the Raiders facing a short week before hosting the Chargers on Thursday night. Las Vegas has little margin for error if the team wants to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons“We have three games left. We got a chance to win all three and see what happens at the end,” defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins said before the announcement. “We can’t just let one game deter us from not going out there and performing well. It’s a new day tomorrow to get ready, to get better and to get ready for the next game.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
SCOREBOARDMonday, Dec. 14Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN — A rematch of the season opener, when the Ravens routed the Browns 38-6 to spoil coach Kevin Stefanski's debut with Cleveland. The Browns (9-3) have won nine of 11 since and are riding their second four-game winning streak of the season. The Ravens (7-5) have spent the past few weeks dealing with COVID-19 issues, but quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to help them beat Dallas last Tuesday night.___STARSPassing— Drew Lock, Broncos, threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Denver past Carolina 32-27.— Aaron Rodgers, Packers, ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes to help Green Bay beat Detroit 31-24 and clinch the NFC North title.— Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson and help Chicago snap a six-game losing streak with a 36-7 victory over Houston.— Russell Wilson, Seahawks, threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a career-high 36 for the season before resting in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 40-3 rout of the New York Jets.— Jalen Hurts, Eagles, ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown in his first NFL start as Philadelphia beat the New Orleans 24-21.___Rushing— Derrick Henry, Titans, rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee dominated Jacksonville 31-10.— David Montgomery, Bears, ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago's first play from scrimmage, tied the fourth-longest run in franchise history, and finished with a season-high 113 yards on 11 carries in a 36-7 rout of Houston.— Jonathan Taylor, Colts, rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores in Indianapolis' 44-27 victory over Las Vegas.— Miles Sanders, Eagles, had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores to help lead Philadelphia past New Orleans 24-21.— Dalvin Cook, Vikings, rushed for 102 yards against the league’s No. 1-ranked rushing defence in Minnesota's 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay.___Receiving— Allen Robinson, Bears, caught nine passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 36-7 rout of Houston.— DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, had nine receptions for 136 yards to help Arizona beat the New York Giants 26-7.— Travis Kelce, Chiefs, caught eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's 33-27 win at Miami.— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, caught two touchdown passes and finished with five receptions for 86 yards in Indianapolis' 44-27 victory at Las Vegas.— KJ Hamler, Broncos, had touchdown catches of 49 and 37 yards in Denver's 32-27 win at Carolina.___Special Teams— Diontae Spencer, Broncos, returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score in Denver's 32-27 win at Carolina.— Mecole Hardman, Chiefs, scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return to help lift Kansas City past Miami 33-27.— Michael Badgley, Chargers, hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lead Los Angeles to a 20-17 victory over Atlanta.— DaQuan Jones, Titans, blocked a 53-yard field goal attempt by Aldrick Rosas in the first quarter of Tennessee's 31-10 win at Jacksonville.— Mike Nugent, Cardinals, came off the practice squad and kicked his first four field goals in more than a year in Arizona's 26-7 victory over the New York Giants.___Defence— Haason Reddick, Cardinals, had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles to help Arizona top the New York Giants 26-7.— Khalil Mack, Bears, had a sack for a safety, recovered a fumble and deflected a pass to help Chicago top Houston 36-7.— Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl, Washington, each scored defensive touchdowns in a 23-15 win at San Francisco. Young scooped up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Curl intercepted a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a score in the third quarter.— Khari Willis, Colts, clinched Indianapolis' 44-27 win with a 53-yard interception return for his first career touchdown with 5:22 to play.— Aldon Smith, Cowboys, returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown in Dallas' 30-7 win at Cincinnati.— Jerome Baker, Dolphins, had 2 1/2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes, including one for a 30-yard loss, in Miami's 33-27 loss to Kansas City.___PLAYOFF BOUNDGreen Bay clinched its second straight NFC North title with a 31-24 victory and Minnesota's 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay. ... Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Miami 33-27 and clinch its fifth consecutive AFC West title. ... Pittsburgh earned a playoff berth before it even played Sunday night, doing so with Miami's loss.MILESTONESKansas City's Patrick Mahomes joined Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 yards passing in three of his first four seasons. Mahomes' 26 games with at least 300 yards passing ties him with Kurt Warner for the most in a player's first four years. His 14 games of 350 or more yards passing are the most. ... The Chiefs' Travis Kelce has 25 games with at least 100 yards receiving, surpassing Kellen Winslow for the third-most such games in NFL history. Only Tony Gonzalez (31 games) and Rob Gronkowski (29) have more. Kelce is also the first tight end with at least 1,200 yards receiving in three seasons. ... Seattle safety Jamal Adams has 8 1/2 sacks this season, the most in a single season by a defensive back since sacks became official in 1982. ... Justin Herbert passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-17 win against Atlanta. He has 25 TD throws, making him the fourth rookie with at least that many, joining Baker Mayfield (27 in 2018), Peyton Manning (26 in 1998) and Russell Wilson (26 in 2012). ... The Chargers' Keenan Allen had nine receptions to give him 623 for his career in his 99th game, surpassing Antonio Brown (622) for the most by a player in his first 100 games.STREAKS & STATSThe Jets' 40-3 loss to Seattle was a franchise-record 13th straight. One a positive note, New York scored on its first possession for the seventh straight game — two touchdowns, five field goals — a team record and the NFL's longest active streak. ... Chicago sacked Houston's Deshaun Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback in the Bears' 36-7 win. Chicago stopped a six-game losing streak. ... Washington’s 23-15 victory at San Francisco marked its first four-game winning streak since 2016.WRECK-IT REDDICKHaason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Arizona Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a 26-7 victory over New York on Sunday. Reddick broke the team mark of 4 1/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983, against Philadelphia. Reddick became the first player with at least five sacks and three forced fumbles since Green Bay's Vonnie Holliday accomplished the feat in 2002.OH, HENRY!Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans dominated Jacksonville 31-10 and handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry's best performance in five trips to his hometown area. It also was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, breaking an NFL record he previously shared with Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.AWESOME ADAMSGreen Bay receiver Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards in the Packers' 31-24 win at Detroit and broke a franchise record. He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Aaron Rodgers into a 56-yard TD in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise mark set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s.HURTS SO GOODPhiladelphia rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 167 yards with one touchdown and added 106 yards rushing in his first NFL start, a 24-21 win over New Orleans. Hurts joined Baltimore's Lamar Jackson — who had 119 yards rushing in Week 11 of the 2018 season — as the only quarterbacks with at least 100 yards rushing in their first career start.JAGUARS GEMJacksonville running back James Robinson became the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in the first 14 weeks of a season. He accomplished the feat with a 47-yard run early in the fourth quarter of the Jaguars' 31-10 loss to Tennessee. Robinson also became the fourth undrafted rookie to reach 1,000 yards rushing for a season, joining Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).DANDY DALTONDallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton put an exclamation point on his return to Cincinnati with a short touchdown pass late in the game to pile some more points on top of the woeful Bengals. He was the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons and was unceremoniously released after the team took Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the top pick in the NFL draft last spring. Back in Paul Brown Stadium as the Cowboys starter on Sunday, he was good enough to help lead his new team to a 30-7 win over his old one. Dalton finished 16 for 23 for 185 yards and two TDs, including a 7-yarder to Tony Pollard for a 7-yard score with 2:00 left in the game. Afterward, coach Mike McCarthy presented him with the game ball.SIDELINEDAlex Smith left Washington’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with soreness and tightness in his right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018, sidelining him for nearly two calendar years. Coach Ron Rivera said Smith was available in an emergency. Washington won 23-15. Rivera said Smith experienced soreness when he tried to push off with his right leg. ... Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford was knocked out of a 31-24 loss to Green Bay with a rib injury. ... Miami wide receivers DeVante Parker (leg) and Jakeem Grant (leg), and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were forced out of the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City Chiefs. ... Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen injured his right leg late in the Bengals' 30-7 loss to Dallas and didn’t return. ... Denver reserve cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee and did not return to the Broncos' 32-27 win at Carolina. ... Indianapolis lost cornerback Xavier Rhodes (knee) and linebacker Darius Leonard (back) in its 44-27 victory at Las Vegas.SPEAKING“We won the Super Bowl here and just clinched the AFC West. It seems every time we leave this stadium we have a hat about something we accomplished. The (bad) part, it seems, is like I have half my interceptions at this stadium.” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose Chiefs rallied for a 33-27 win over Miami at Hard Rock Stadium — where they won the Super Bowl in February. Mahomes had two interceptions in that game and had three on Sunday.“He should be the front-runner for the MVP.” — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur on quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game while lifting the Packers to a 31-24 win at Detroit that clinched the NFC North title.“I didn’t know if Odell Beckham Jr. was playing defence for us there. I had to stop for a second there and kind of think, ‘Did he actually catch that ball?’ It was really just one of those once-in-a-lifetime chances, a really great play.” — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich on Kenny Moore’s one-handed, diving end-zone interception in the Colts' 44-27 win at Las Vegas.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Atlanta Falcons had two opportunities in the final four minutes to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.Both chances ended with Matt Ryan throwing an interception, leading to a 20-17 defeat Sunday that guaranteed a third straight losing season and raised more questions about the future of their veteran quarterback.“I feel like I’m fresh and in a good spot. I just haven’t played as well as I would like, and that sometimes happens,” Ryan said.Ryan was 21 of 32 passing for 224 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, his 11th career game throwing at least three picks for the Falcons (4-9). Though he passed Peyton Manning for most career passing yards through 13 NFL seasons, Ryan was more concerned with where and when he turned the ball over.With less than four minutes remaining and back outside the red zone after a holding penalty, Ryan stared down tight end Hayden Hurst and allowed safety Jahleel Addae to jump the route.“Yeah, I was a little late, and he did a nice job of slow playing it,” Ryan said. “But that was, that was poor on me. I’ve got to get the ball out right away, give Hayden the chance to keep the chains moving, and that was late and a bad decision on my part.”Ryan looked as if he had gotten a reprieve when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted rookie quarterback Justin Herbert with 47 seconds remaining. A throw over the middle to Russell Gage got the Falcons to the edge of field-goal range, but Ryan put his throw for Calvin Ridley too far inside and it was snatched away by cornerback Michael Davis.“You know, you can’t turn the ball over, particularly in those critical situations,” interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Too many turnovers to overcome today. Too many mistakes by us from an offensive standpoint, from a defensive standpoint, all around, special teams, all across the board. We got to make better decisions, better plays on the road in order to win the football games.”A 25-yard pass from Herbert to Tyron Johnson would set up Michael Badgley’s 43-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Ryan to blame himself for giving the Chargers (4-9) one more possession.“That’s on me, you know,” Ryan said. “I’ve got to make a better throw, and, you know, put it high in a way on the sideline and give Cal a chance. It’s just a poor throw.”Ryan believes he can still play at the level necessary for the Falcons to compete in spite of those costly errors.“I got plenty in the tank,” Ryan said. “I just got to play better, and unfortunately stuff like this happens sometimes in professional sports, and you just kind of grind through it and you gotta find a way to be better. And I’m committed to that and I certainly think I’ll play better next week.”Morris offered a strong defence of Ryan, saying this game where a non-productive rushing offence that managed 70 yards to leave the Falcons reliant on their quarterback to make things happen didn’t shake his faith.“There’s not a lot of things that’s gonna make me lose my confidence in Matt Ryan, a guy who was MVP of this league,” Morris said. “A guy that is very capable of getting it done. A guy that I trust his process and I trust everything he’s about and who he is and what he stands for. I got all the backing in Matt Ryan that you possibly have in a coach.”But there are lingering concerns. Ryan had just two completions longer than 20 yards, and Gage had the team’s longest pass on a 39-yard touchdown throw to Ridley out of the wildcat. Ridley, Gage and Todd Gurley were the only Falcons to catch multiple passes, compared to Herbert finding five different players for at least three receptions.Ryan believes he has more to contribute and, with a massive contract that ties him to the Falcons through at least next season, hopes to prove that with his play in the final three games.“I’m a big believer in process and so you learn from these games where you don’t play your best, and you try and not make the same mistakes again and move forward and believe that when you’re in those positions again you’re gonna create a different outcome, and I firmly believe that,” Ryan said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDan Greenspan, The Associated Press