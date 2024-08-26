Paul DeJong's solo home run (22)
Paul DeJong belts a solo home run to left-center field, cutting the Royals' deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 2nd inning
Paul DeJong belts a solo home run to left-center field, cutting the Royals' deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 2nd inning
Cook is reportedly flying to meet with the Cowboys Monday night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss if Aaron Judge could one day set the MLB single season record for home runs, if Shohei Ohtani can reach the 50-50 club this season and recap all the action from the weekend in baseball.
Duke freshman and likely 2025 No. 1 NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
An Alabama high school player died after suffering a brain injury in a game on Friday. The injury apparently occurred on a routine tackle.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
This is the third time in Judge's career that he has reached the 50-home-run mark in a season.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Reese has taken the WNBA by storm as a double-double machine and the league's best rebounder.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday before the team retired Maya Moore's jersey.
The Commanders' first memorial for Sean Taylor, which looked similar to a department store mannequin, drew harsh criticism when it was first unveiled in 2022.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
There were only three seconds left in Friday night's preseason finale between San Francisco and Las Vegas, but the 49ers weren't ready to go home just yet.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Joey Votto deciding to retire, the Mariners firing Scott Servais after nine years, the Angels extending Perry Minasian and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.
Will we see the 2023 winners defend their trophies?