Paul DeJong's RBI double
Paul DeLong drives an RBI double to left field and plates Alec Burleson, cutting the Cardinals' deficit 7-3 in the top of the 9th inning
Paul DeLong drives an RBI double to left field and plates Alec Burleson, cutting the Cardinals' deficit 7-3 in the top of the 9th inning
The Maple Leafs are making a difficult choice in benching a 23-goal scorer coming off his three-game suspension, but it's the right move.
A man saw the eagle and rushed to the rescue — but it didn’t need any help.
In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
Max Verstappen threatened to quit Formula 1 if the championship continues to make changes to its race weekend format
Ime Udoka won't be making friends in Toronto anytime soon.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
It's been a bumpy road for Yusei Kikuchi since he joined the Blue Jays, but he's putting it all together right now.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.
Ronaldo was visibily upset with his Al-Nassr side trailing 1-0 at the break
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
A drained-looking Emma Raducanu showed worrying signs of strain in Madrid, as she dead-batted all attempts to initiate the traditional pre-tournament interview.
Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday’s 8-0 win against the White Sox in the fourth inning, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech. Toronto said Springer's hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest.
Dwyane Wade says he keeps his whole family's needs in consideration when making big decisions, like where to live, in his sitdown with Rachel Nichols
Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t made a clear case to start over Alex Lyon, and it’s a problem for the Panthers.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie highlights how to maneuver a trade with every player archetype.
Chase Young could become a free agent following next season after the Washington Commanders opted not to pick up the edge rusher's fifth-year option. The team decided not to exercise the $17.5 million option for 2024, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the decision. Word of the decision came on the eve of the NFL draft, three years after Washington took Young with th
TORONTO — After striking out the first two batters he faced on Tuesday, José Berríos reached back and threw his hardest pitch in years to get Eloy Jiménez out swinging. Berríos fanned a season-high nine batters as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0. Berríos allowed four hits and a walk over seven innings and said that his new-found velocity is due to a change in mindset. "I've been trying to pitch, not throw, the ball over the plate," said the 28-year-old Berríos. "So when we