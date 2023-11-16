Paul Burrell say Diana's death scene on The Crown will 'upset a lot of people'

The Telegraph

Rewind just a few years and the best TV under £500 would have been a mere 32-incher with fairly pedestrian features. Quite simply, the technology required to create an ultra-high definition image was too expensive and generally reserved for models with far more painful price tags. But thanks to the trickle-down effect of tech, high-end features that used to be touted by Sony, Samsung and LG televisions costing over £2,000 can now be found on much more affordable options.