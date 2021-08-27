Pattern change next week

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
Winston has won Drew Brees' old job.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The policy was reported days after the FDA announced full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Mack will be back in time to coach Louisville against Michigan State on Dec. 1.
Mere hours after Manchester City seemed to be a clear favorite to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United swooped in and sealed the deal.
A member of Jake Paul's team was seen talking trash to Tyron Woodley's mom on Thursday, which sparked an altercation at their pre-fight news conference.
Fred Zinkie examines some pitchers who can help you move up the standings in the coming days.
Given the opportunity, Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray made the most of it with two goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over the United States in the women's world hockey championship.
It's never a bad day when you tie Sandy Koufax in something.
After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, the Tampa Bay Lightning are amongst the favorites to win it all again.
Plenty of teams are taking the preseason off.
Members of a Cree hockey team in Quebec and their families are isolating near Ottawa after eight of them tested positive for COVID-19 on their way home from an all-Indigenous hockey tournament in Saskatchewan.
Page is an NFL Hall of Famer, former Minnesota Supreme Court justice and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
For the Big 12 to grow into a vibrant new league for the next generation, the league’s leaders need to resist all of the quick-trigger leadership instincts.
After a horrific ankle injury in 2020, Liz Loza and Kate Magdziuk discuss why fantasy managers should manage their expectations for the Dallas QB.
All NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams, be around the bench areas, have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks are extending the team's isolation period from seven to 10 days but are reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since last weekend. Fourteen players have tested positive since the CFL team returned home after a victory over the B.C. Lions on Aug. 19. The Elks say that all tier-one players, coaches and staff will continue to receive daily PCR tests and remain at home in isolation through Tuesday. The team plans to return to club facilities for in-person act