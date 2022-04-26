Patrol: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Warren County
AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a
MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit
OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.
Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f
MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two
CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the crosstown-rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night. Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2. The Rangers remained tied with Carolina atop the Metropol
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.
MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu
While Dawson Mercer now wears No. 18 for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League, the number he wore as a young player will be retired in his hometown. The Town of Bay Roberts and the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association will retire No. 14 during a ceremony Thursday. "It's pretty special, obviously. No. 14 was my childhood number. That's where I grew up, that's where I learned to play," Mercer said from New Jersey. "They've supported me all the way through my career, ever since I was l
Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant scored two consecutive wins at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland. The duo opened the day with an 8-2 win against Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue (1-2), then followed that up with a 10-5 victory over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Muhammed Zeki Ucan (0-3) in the evening draw. In the opening game, Canada (3-0) started down 1-0 but ran off six straight points in the following four ends to take full cont
While the Raptors are on the brink of elimination, Charles Barkley has bold ideas for another major Toronto sports team.
The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which
After being put on hold due to the pandemic, the 2022 Canadian Goalball Championships are underway this weekend in Calgary at the Bob Niven training centre at WinSport. Goalball is a Paralympic sport played exclusively by athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Blair Nesbitt, a player on both the Alberta and Canadian men's goalball teams, said it felt good to be back on the court. "It's been really hard on athletes not having competition, and competition is what helps make players better."
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a