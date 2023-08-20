Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury to player
Patriots seventh-round pick Isaiah Bolden was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against the Packers.
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
Former NFL QB and current UAB head coach Trent Dilfer addressed how to improve a running back’s longevity.
This was an incompletion but it was still a remarkable throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
SURREY, B.C. — A video of a fourth-quarter touchdown throw from ex-B.C. Lion Nathan Rourke went viral on social media last week in his first pre-season game for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. In the video, the 25-year-old Victoria native evades three tacklers before a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman grabs hold of Rourke by the waist. As he was being pulled down, Rourke managed to throw a 21-yard pass to Qadree Ollison to seal the 28-23 win. He ran in a four-yard TD just a few minutes earlier —
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has been the primary attraction at New York Jets camp this summer. Fans and media — and the “Hard Knocks” film crew — have flocked to the team’s facility during the past month to watch the four-time NFL MVP work with his new wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. And things have gone rather smoothly. Except for the big boys up front. The Jets’ offensive line has struggled with consistency and injuries during camp, to the point it’s still mostly unce
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self again. Make that his younger self, as in the swaggering quarterback who helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title a decade ago. Wilson is throwing the ball with authority, accuracy and touch as he embarks on a comeback from the worst season of his career. It's exactly what coach Sean Payton wanted to see when he sent Wilson and the rest of the starters out for a fourth drive in Denver's preseason opene
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
On Monday, Michael Oher filed paperwork alleging he was never adopted by the Tuohys and now we're questioning the story behind "The Blind Side." Here's a look at how we got here.
HAMILTON — Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford. Ford threw two touchdown passes as Edmonton defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 for its first win of the season. And the Elks had to wait for it as the contest was delayed 90 minutes to start the second half due to lightning. Edmonton (1-9) snapped a club record-tying 13-game winless streak. And Ford, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned his second career victory as a CFL starter at Tim Hortons Field. Last year, the '21 Hec Crig
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family