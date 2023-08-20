Patriots preseason game suspended after serious injury to player

The Canadian Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is starting to look like his old self again. Make that his younger self, as in the swaggering quarterback who helped the Seattle Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title a decade ago. Wilson is throwing the ball with authority, accuracy and touch as he embarks on a comeback from the worst season of his career. It's exactly what coach Sean Payton wanted to see when he sent Wilson and the rest of the starters out for a fourth drive in Denver's preseason opene