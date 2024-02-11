Patrick Willis receives Hall of Fame knock from Bryant Young
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis receives his Hall of Fame knock from his former 49ers teammate and Hall of Famer Bryant Young.
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief fans can agree on one thing: They would rather not be the team that a famous rapper picks to win.
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Emmitt Smith said he thinks former Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer, the team's new defensive coordinator, could play an important role in Dallas.
For Luke Willson, there's no bigger high than winning the Super Bowl and no larger disappointment than losing it. Willson experienced both with the Seattle Seahawks. The 34-year-old LaSalle, Ont., native held the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 as a rookie tight end after Seattle's 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos. But that euphoria turned to despair the following year when the New England Patriots rallied to beat the Seahawks 28-24. "When you get that moment where you win it, it's just pure jubilation,
Terrell Owens, the Hall of Fame receiver, says at 50 he's good enough to be 'a viable option' for an NFL team. But he says he's been blackballed.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank sought to set the record straight on his team's conversations with Bill Belichick, who interviewed twice.
"A moment for this look🖤," the NFL mom wrote
The San Francisco 49ers running back was two-and-a-half when his dad and the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999
The jersey Tom Brady wore when the Patriots overcame the famous 28–3 deficit against the Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl was stolen from the locker room. It was later recovered after an investigation led by the FBI.
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
American Adam Johnson died last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match in Sheffield.
Cetaphil's early Super Bowl commercial shows a father and Swiftie daughter duo bonding over football, tugging at heart strings online.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said that Russell Wilson isn't officially out of a job yet and regrets bashing Nathaniel Hackett.
KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — As long as they still have each other, they're still going to go to every Super Bowl. That's the sentiment shared by three friends who say they are the final fans who can claim membership in the exclusive “never missed a Super Bowl” club. And they're back again for number 58 — Super Bowl 58 — this year. The three fans, all in their 80s, are Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan and Tom Henschel, who splits time between Florida and Pennsylvania. The three are gat
The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.