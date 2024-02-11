Patrick Willis receives Hall of Fame knock from Bryant Young

The Canadian Press

For Luke Willson, there's no bigger high than winning the Super Bowl and no larger disappointment than losing it. Willson experienced both with the Seattle Seahawks. The 34-year-old LaSalle, Ont., native held the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 as a rookie tight end after Seattle's 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos. But that euphoria turned to despair the following year when the New England Patriots rallied to beat the Seahawks 28-24. "When you get that moment where you win it, it's just pure jubilation,