Patrick Williams finishes through contact
Patrick Williams finishes through contact, 01/25/2025
Patrick Williams finishes through contact, 01/25/2025
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
Judkins scored three touchdowns in Ohio State's national title game win over Notre Dame.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Mahomes downplayed complaints that the Chiefs are getting favorable treatment from officials.
Johnson knows his predecessors transitioning from NFL coordinator to head coach have a long history of failure. But he believes the failures he’s already experienced will help him discern the best next steps.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.
Bobby Witt Jr. leads a stacked shortstop position for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts.