Patrick Williams with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans
CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, US$8.25-million contract extension Monday. The deal with the pending unrestricted free agent that carries an average annual value of $2.75 million was announced just under five hours before the NHL's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. The 29-year-old is in his second season in the nation's capital after being claimed off waivers last March from the Winnipeg Jets. Ottawa made three more deals before the trade cutoff. The Senato
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.
The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1
NEW YORK — Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse have been dubbed the NHL's three stars of the week. Josi put up nine assists in three games, helping the Predators to a pair of wins as Nashville fights to hang on to the first wild card spot in the Western Conference. The 31-year-old Swiss blue liner has at least three points in his last four games and leads all NHL defenceman in scoring with 75 points (17 goals, 28
The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.
Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?
The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.
The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.
Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC
CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont
To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.
Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko
The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.
