Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
People magazine has named Patrick Dempsey as its Sexiest Man Alive. The actor and race car driver takes the mantle from “Captain America” star Chris Evans, who was 2022’s selection.
People magazine has named Patrick Dempsey as its Sexiest Man Alive. The actor and race car driver takes the mantle from “Captain America” star Chris Evans, who was 2022’s selection.
Trudeau was Canada's prime minister at the time, and is the father of current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush opened up about their "chubby" younger days
MGK's number one fan.
Barbra Streisand spent the night at Highgrove and was interrupted during breakfast in bed by the King searching for his Jack Russell, according to her new memoir.
‘Modern Family’ star lived in Miami years ago
Netflix's new drama series, All the Light We Cannot See, has sparked a major reaction from viewers. The series features a star-studded cast including Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie...
The only thing better? Her matching button-up maxi skirt.
"I'm sorry. Lord, have mercy," Perry says as he tries to compose himself The post ‘The View’: Tyler Perry Nearly Breaks Down in Tears After Sara Haines Says She ‘Met’ His Late Mother Through New Documentary (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
I see London, I see France.
In Streisand's new memoir, "My Name Is Barbra," the legendary entertainer says she abandoned the rules of etiquette when she met President Kennedy at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Her night didn't end after dinner with Taylor Swift.
Prince Philip’s royal tradition was something his sons chose not to continue with their children but Princess Anne's kids enjoyed it
The "Brady Bunch" star lovingly sprinkled glitter on the "Dancing With the Stars" judge.
The Prince of Wales wore a special item of clothing during an Earthshot engagement, prompting an outpouring of excitement
Nicolas Cage’s new movie land superb Rotten Tomatoes rating following first reviews.
Songstress Kylie Minogue dazzled fans on Monday by posing in a cheeky white bathrobe during her Las Vegas residency. See the glamorous photo here…
The former president got a blunt reminder when he was on the witness stand.
They’re equal parts sexy and practical.
Carine Roitfeld, 69, said Kardashian’s brand of stardom initially alienated her from the world of fashion
Do you need a new TV show recommendation? This Bridgerton star’s new one for BBC looks so good