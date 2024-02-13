Patrick Beverley with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Saturday night for their sixth victory in seven games. With the Warriors down 112-110 and 3.3 seconds to play, Curry caught the inbounds pass from Brandin Podziemski, turned and hit a 33-footer for his ninth 3-pointer of the night. He had 30 points. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, and Kevin Durant had 24. The Suns had two chances after Curry's 3-pointe
After the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Orlando Magic, DeMar DeRozan admitted that players start to get tired this time of year.
The rivalry between the Heat and Celtics is alive and well.
The former EuroLeague MVP recently returned after missing seven games due to injury, but now he is facing another extended absence.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was buried Monday in his native Serbia, with many members of the Warriors' staff among the hundreds of mourners present for the funeral on a rainy day at a Belgrade cemetery. Among the Warriors coaches and staff who made the trip: head coach Steve Kerr, assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, general manager Mike Dunleavy, team basketball and business liaison Zaza Pachulia, and team vice president for player health and p
MIAMI (AP) — Heat star forward Jimmy Butler missed Miami’s game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday because of personal reasons. The club has granted Butler a leave of absence after the death of a family member. It has not been determined how long Butler will be away from the team, which has games at Milwaukee and Philadelphia this week before the All-Star break. “Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss,” said a statement released by the Heat from h
SOPRON, Hungary — It wasn't pretty, nor easy, but Canada's women's basketball is going to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games. Bridget Carleton led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds but Canada fell to 1-2 dropping a pivotal game against Japan, 86-82, on Sunday in FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament action. Canada could have advanced with a win, after losing to fourth-ranked Spain on Friday and opening the competition with a win over host Hungary on Thursday. However, with three teams qua
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will begin a search for a new president of basketball operations after longtime NBA executive Mitch Kupchak stepped down on Monday. The 69-year-old Kupchak, who has served as the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager since 2018, will transition into an advisory role once the new hire joins the organization. Kupchak’s contact was set to expire after the season. He was originally hired by Michael Jordan, who sold the team to Rick
Just your standard off-the-backboard assist.
TORONTO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his second triple-double, Devin Vassell added 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a seven-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Raptors 122-99 on Monday night. Wembanyama made 10 of 14 attempts and had five assists and a pair of steals in 29 minutes as the Spurs won for the first time since Jan. 27 against Minnesota. His previous career high for blocks was eight, set against Memphis on Nov. 18.
Jimmy Butler will miss the Heat’s matchup against the Celtics on Sunday after being granted a leave of absence due to personal reasons.
The latest on injuries to Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier, the availability of Jimmy Butler and where the Heat goes from here.
Ohio State is up to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll, matching the best ranking in school history. The Buckeyes, who were fifth last week, have won 11 straight games and their only losses this season have come to USC, UCLA and Michigan. The Gamecocks did it without star center Kamilla Cardoso, who was playing for Brazil in the Olympic qualifying tournament.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
Spencer Dinwiddie will have his first chance to play with the Lakers on Tuesday vs. the Pistons.
Patrick McCaffrey and Payton Sandfort each scored 21 points and combined for 26 in the second half to help Iowa rally from a 20-point deficit and beat Minnesota 90-85 Sunday. Tony Perkins added 12 of his 18 in the second half and Owen Freeman had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for Iowa (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten). Dawson Garcia scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Braeden Carrington also scored 18 and Mike Mitchell Jr. added 17 points, including five 3-pointers for Minnesota (15-8, 6-6).
Detroit Pistons (8-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-26, ninth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in out-of-conference action.The Lakers are 18-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA with 28.3 assists per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.8.The Pistons are 4-21 in road games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Easter
Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2 recruit from South Sudan, is taking an official visit to Kentucky basketball this week.
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last month and died. He was 46.