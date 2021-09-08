Patients Evacuated From Mexico's Tula Hospital Following Deadly Flooding in Hidalgo State

Patients were evacuated from a hospital in Tula de Allende, Mexico, after floodwaters inundated and cut power to the facility on September 7.

The flooding in Hidalgo province was brought on by heavy rains that caused the Tula river to overflow, according to the government. More than 40 other patients were being evacuated from the hospital, it added. At least 10 communities in the area were affected and around 2,000 homes were damaged.

At least 17 people died at the hospital as a result of the flooding, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Staff at the hospital appealed for help on social media, posting videos that showed floodwaters inside the hospital and staff on a roof as water surrounded the building.

This video shows a wheelchair-bound patient being lowered from the hospital roof into a National Guard vehicle standing in a flooded street. Credit: Mexico National Guard via Storyful