Patients Airlifted From Flooded Hospital in Mexico's Hidalgo State

At least 17 patients died as floodwaters inundated and cut power to a hospital in Tula de Allende, Mexico, on September 7, the nation’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

The flooding in Hidalgo province was brought on by heavy rains that caused the Tula river to overflow, according to the government. More than 40 other patients were being evacuated from the hospital, it added. At least 10 communities in the area were affected and around 2,000 homes were damaged.

Staff at the hospital appealed for help on social media, posting videos that showed floodwaters inside the hospital and staff on a roof as water surrounded the building.

These videos posted by an aerial rescue emergency services unit show patients being evacuated from the hospital’s roof. Credit: Grupo Relampagos via Storyful