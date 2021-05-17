Can patient who received J&J vaccine get Pfizer, Moderna ones too?
A patient who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine now wants to receive what he perceives as the more effective Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.
Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.
A civil lawsuit has been filed alleging that Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sexually assaulted a young woman.
Danielle Goyette will join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.
Kleine will play a significant role in Denver's NFL draft and free agency evaluation and report directly to GM George Paton.
In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.
Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.
It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.
Marv Albert says he'll work on his gardening and ballroom dancing in retirement.
Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
The Tokyo Olympics are 10 weeks away and the first competition has already begun: the IOC vs. the Japanese people.
Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child, Rían, on Instagram.
After 72 regular-season games, four teams from each conference will battle for two playoff spots this week.
Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.” It was a day full of warmth and awkwardness as Lester and Kyle Schwarber returned to Chicago with the Washington Nationals for the opener of a four-game series against their former team. Lester's December 2014 deal with the Cubs in free agency was a touch point in the franchise's rise from the bottom of the standings to World Series champion. Schwarber, a first-round pick by Chicago in 2014, also played a big role when the Cubs won it all five years ago for the first time since 1908. Asked what Lester brought to Chicago that remains with the team today, Ross joked about Lester's fondness for Miller Lite. Then Ross, the current manager of the Cubs and former catcher for the left-hander, turned serious. “I think he brought a championship mentality and a preparation and hard work that he expected every day, that he held himself accountable for and that he was brought up knowing how to do, he brought that here,” Ross said, “and winning followed.” Lester went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts for Chicago, and the team made the playoffs five times in his six years with the franchise. He talked about returning and how much it would mean to earn career win No. 200 with the Cubs, but the sides weren't able to work it out and he finalized a $5 million, one-year deal with the Nationals in January. The 37-year-old Lester got the ball for the series opener, and a laughing Ross said it was "extremely, extremely awkward” to game-plan for the pitcher. “He's a big reason why this franchise turned into a winning franchise,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. Schwarber quickly became a fan favorite after he was promoted to the majors in 2015, flashing tape-measure power at the plate. He hurt his left knee early in the 2016 season, but he returned in time to serve as the designated hitter for the World Series games in Cleveland and hit .412 (7 for 17) with two RBIs to help the Cubs win the title. The 28-year-old Schwarber was non-tendered by Chicago in December, and he signed a $10 million, one-year deal with Washington. While he has moved on with his new team, he remains fond of his first big league club. “There's a lot of things here that made me the person I am today and the ballplayer I am today,” Schwarber said. “There's things that you definitely keep with you and so it's hard to forget, because this is where you came up, this is where you grew up in the big leagues.” ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.