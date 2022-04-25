Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and outgoing NHL star Ryan Getzlaf of the Anaheim Ducks are among the nominees for the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. Each of the Professional Hockey Writers Associations (PWHPA) local chapters nominates a player from the league's 32 markets. The PWHPA votes on the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game." The winner will be announced during the NHL Awards ceremony between the third and fourth
Jimmy Butler scores 36 points to go with 10 rebounds to lead the Heat in a Game 4 win over the Hawks.
Led by Brandon Ingrams 30 points, four rebounds and five assists, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game four, 118-103. Jonas Valanciunas added a Playoff career-high 26 points, along with 15 rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans in the victory, while Deandre Ayton tallied 23 points and eight rebounds for the Suns. This best-of-seven First Round series is now tied, 2-2, with Game five taking place on Tuesday, April 26
LONDON (AP) — Leeds moved five points clear of the relegation zone by drawing at Crystal Palace 0-0 in the English Premier League on Monday. The team coached by American Jesse Marsch has been sucked back into the relegation fight by the improved form of Burnley and has some tough opponents among its remaining five games, starting with Manchester City at the weekend and followed by Arsenal and Chelsea. So every point could be crucial, and it was earned after Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta wa
Travon Walker has passed Aidan Hutchinson as the betting favorite to be the first overall pick.
Weishuhn died in a car crash on Friday night.
Here's a side and a total for Monday's NBA playoff action.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said Monday. The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery. Reports of a season-ending surgery first surfaced late last week, and he missed practices
AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a
MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str
MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play
MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu
CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi
The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.
STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc
The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which