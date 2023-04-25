Patchy frost overnight, milder Tuesday afternoon
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about milder weather for Tuesday afternoon and a late-week rain chance.
The end of the month could even be a bit more disappointing than usual with colder-than-normal air dominating much of Canada. There is one notable exception, however.
The earthquake, a preliminary magnitude 3.6, struck near the eastern tip of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon.
Some of the Midwest's worst river flooding in over 20 years could happen this week as snow from a near-record snowpack melts.
The northern and southern lights are expected to make another appearance tonight after stunning sky gazers across the planet over the weekend.
Tree-dwelling kangaroos are turning up dazed and confused in hardware shops and other strange places in Australia suffering from mysterious sight problems that have baffled scientists.
As the Prairies wait for the latest round of snow from a powerful storm system to melt, other parts of Canada bid farewell to the white stuff a long time ago. But what is left behind can be more of a pain than the snow itself. At Regina's snow storage facility, for instance, nearly 24,000 loads of snow are brought to the open plot of land in the city's northeast each winter. What once were tall, white mountains have now become shrinking piles that look more like dirt. According to Shelley Wellma
Two condemned homes in Draper, Utah, collapsed after the ground they were built on destabilized and slid into a canyon, causing nearby trails to close and neighboring properties to be evacuated, city officials said.Footage recorded by Jason Middaugh on April 22 shows the destroyed homes and extensive damage in the area due to the sliding soil.Draper officials said that both homes were evacuated back in October “due to dangerous conditions.”On Sunday, officials said two trails would remain closed while they monitor the situation, and that two additional residences, “the homes on each side of the properties that slid,” were evacuated after evaluating the remaining properties in the area.The Draper City Police Department issued a public safety alert warning that those who trespass on either the trails or condemned property “may be subject to citation,” as they ask “everyone to stay out of the area due to safety concerns.”Officials said the homes collapsed due to “earth shifting that resulted in sliding and breaks in the homes’ foundations.” Local media said that Utah’s record-setting season for snowpack worsened ground stability across the Wasatch Foothills as the snow continued to melt. Credit: Jason Middaugh via Storyful
After a rather cool start to spring in B.C., the season will finally warm up in the South Coast soon, bringing 20-degree temperatures with it, but it could come with a cost
Nearly half of Florida is experiencing a ‘severe’ or ‘extreme’ drought, leading to burn bans across some of the state’s most popular tourist spots.
MONTREAL — Rainfall warnings had been lifted across southern Quebec by Monday afternoon as the province's Public Security Department reported no major flooding. Environment Canada initially said some areas could receive more than 50 millimetres of rain by Tuesday, however by early Monday it had lowered the amount to 10 to 15 mm for most regions. Quebec's Public Safety Department said "medium" flooding was reported at monitoring stations in the Lanaudière region and the neighbouring Laurentian re
There’s growing concern that the oceans are heating up quickly – and scientists are unsure of the implications.
MONTREAL — Municipalities across southern Quebec were bracing for possible spring flooding as a broad swath of the province remained under rainfall warnings on Sunday afternoon. Environment Canada issued warnings for several areas in the south and centre of the province, including the Montreal, Laurentians, Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions. The agency warned heavy rain could cause flash flooding and ponding on roads. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the alerts read.
Several rivers in Quebec are overflowing their banks Monday. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the Quebec Public Security Department's flood monitoring site was reporting medium levels of flooding along Lac Maskinongé, in Saint-Gabriel-de Brandon, the Outaouais River near Rigaud, west of Montreal, as well as the Ouareau River in Rawdon, about 60 kilometres north of the city. Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Monday for the Quebec City regions, which could see an additional 15 millimetres of rain t
The lawsuit filed by an Oregon-based group argues that dropping retardant in waterways does more environmental harm than good in fighting wildfires.
Significant flooding is happening along the Mississippi River this week, from Minneapolis to Davenport, Iowa. Several river gauges are in major flood stages and are under flood warnings for surrounding areas, as some spots could reach the highest river flooding levels in 20 years. McGregor, Iowa, may see historic flooding, as the area is expected to crest just one foot under the all-time highest on record, which was set back in 1965.
JAKARTA (Reuters) -A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck west of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, triggering a tsunami warning for around two hours. The tsunami warning, asking local authorities to immediately instruct residents of the affected area to move away from shores, has since been lifted. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.1 quake struck in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday but did not appear to generate a tsunami. The quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 kilometers (560 miles) northeast of New Zealand's North Island at a depth of 49 kilometers (30 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific. A localized potential for a tsunami passed without any
The severe flooding in Fort Lauderdale, coupled with the drought facing several parts of the country, is now affecting farmers on the Treasure Coast.
STORY: The quake was felt strongly in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra, causing some residents to evacuate beaches and other low-lying areas to higher ground by motorbike. The tsunami warning, asking local authorities to immediately instruct residents of the affected area to move away from shores, has since been lifted.The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said authorities were collecting data from the islands nearest the epicenter off the western shore of Sumatra, spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.
A storm chaser captured rotating clouds in central Texas on April 22, amid severe thunderstorm warnings for the region.Footage by Chad Casey shows rotating wall clouds spin near Doole, he said.The National Weather Service said large hail and gusty winds were the main threats of the storm front moving through central Texas. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful