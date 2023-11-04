Pat Connaughton with the great assist!

Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Wembanyama strolled through the hallways at Footprint Center after the best game of his short NBA career when he passed 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, stopping for a quick handshake and quick hug. Some say the 7-foot-4 Frenchman is a taller version of Durant. Durant's first impression is that the budding San Antonio Spurs star might be even better. “His enthusiasm for the game — you can tell that through the TV and playing against him,” Durant said. ”He’s his own player, ow
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce refused to give an answer when he was asked by a reporter about the L-word and Taylor Swift.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
The five-time Grammy winner enjoyed a hockey game with her three sons nearly a year after revealing her diagnosis with a rare neurological condition.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion
The seven-time world champion has not won for 700 days.