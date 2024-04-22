Pat Connaughton gets the And-1
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore a similar outfit and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, "going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Laker
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Roman Gabriel had big size and a big arm when he was the No. 2 draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1962. Even while playing in an era of grinding it out on the ground, he still holds the Rams’ team record with 154 touchdown passes. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL and the league MVP in 1969, died Saturday. He was 83. His son, Roman Gabriel III, announced his father’s death on social media, saying he died peacefully at home of natural causes. “We mourn the loss of Ram
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede
Scottie Scheffler is 20-under par when he tees off Monday morning at 8 A.M.
Their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets provided a glimpse of reality for the Lakers. They're not as tough. They're not as deep. They're not as skilled.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
BOSTON — William Nylander missed the Maple Leafs' playoff opener with an undisclosed injury Saturday. The star Toronto winger sat out after missing Friday's practice and the team's morning skate ahead of Game 1 against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to expand on Nylander's potential availability following both on-ice sessions, but all signs pointed to the 27-year-old being scratched for just the second time in the last three seasons. Toronto rookie winger Nick Robertson slo
Jamahal Hill opened up about the knockout sequence against Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event, offering curious commentary.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda was one shot off the lead at the Chevron Championship when the third round was suspended Saturday because of lightning in the area. Play at Carlton Woods was halted just before 3 p.m. and called for the day 2 1/2 hours later with dangerous conditions remaining. The third round of the LPGA's first major of the season will resume Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled to commence just before 9:30 a.m. Korda, who is trying to tie an LPGA Tour record w
The structure that displays the running order was removed from Talladega Superspeedway, following several NASCAR tracks.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored an early power-play goal for the Hurricanes, and Martin Necas iced it with a late empty-netter.
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott finished off a dominant Sunday with an 11-0 victory over the Netherlands' Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens at the world mixed doubles curling championship. The Canadians earned an 8-3 win over Czechia's Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul earlier Sunday. Canada improved to 3-0 to sit atop Group B alongside host Sweden, also at 3-0. “I think that would help anyone's confidence,” said Kadriana Lott. “I mean, we've got a couple good teams coming up, but