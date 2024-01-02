Pat Connaughton drills the trey
TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York Knicks. But when he checked his phone he thought he was still dreaming because he'd been traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors. "My initial reaction was like, 'what's going on?' I just woke up to it," said a smiling Barrett. "I was immediately happy. "I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it's going to be great." Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and guard
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
The Toronto Maple Leafs waived underperforming goalie Ilya Samsonov, and the Buffalo Sabres ended their three-goalie rotation by waiving Eric Comrie, a person with direct knowledge of the moves told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the moves. Both players would land in the minors if they go unclaimed on Monday. Samsonov’s .862 save percentage and 3.94 goals-against average are each the second-worst among goa
Omar Vizquel talks publicly for the first time since he was disgraced by a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2021 that tanked his Hall of Fame chances.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
OTTAWA — After 100 days at the helm of the Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer believes he has set the pieces in place for a solid foundation. On Sunday afternoon the Senators announced Steve Staios would take the general manager role on a permanent basis and take over the role of president of hockey operations, appointed Dave Poulin to the role of senior vice-president, hockey operations and promoted Ryan Bowness to associate general manager. “This move is consistent with the vision of havin
Postgame quotes from the podium, locker room after Detroit loses controversial 20-19 game at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, OG Anunoby had 17 in a strong debut with his new team and the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday. Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday's trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Anunoby was 7 for 12 from the field an
He was the first Cup driver to win three championships in a row.
Eric Nicksick says the money Francis Ngannou paid him for the Tyson Fury fight exceeded anything in UFC and "literally brought me to tears."
There’s a great story behind Rashee Rice’s big day. It’s promising for his Chiefs future.
Vinesh Phogat and other top wrestlers have accused a powerful politician of sexual exploitation.
The tennis great shared a string of fun photos to Instagram on Saturday
The Rams are going to the playoffs without kicker Lucas Havrisik, who was cut Monday after he missed two extra-point attempts in the one-point win over the Giants.
Two of the biggest programs in college football meet when Alabama and Michigan clash in the Rose Bowl. Our experts predict the playoff semifinal.
Making a triumphant return to Perth after a decade, Novak Djokovic led Serbia to a 2-1 win over China at the United Cup on Sunday. Djokovic, playing in the western Australia city for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup, beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 and then teamed up with Olga Danilovic to clinch the decisive mixed doubles 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 against Zheng Quinwen and Zhang in the Group E match.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.