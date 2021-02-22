Pat Connaughton with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings
OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa Sunday night.Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored a goal for Ottawa (5-14-1).Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (9-5-3). Suzuki's goal snapped a four-game pointless streak, but the Canadiens are now winless in their last two games.Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 36 saves in a losing effort while Senators netminder Matt Murray made 30 saves.Suzuki scored the game's first goal one minute at 17 seconds into the contest. He wired a shot off the post and in the net past Murray. Josh Anderson picked up an assist on the goal.The Senators tied the game eight minutes and 30 seconds later thanks to a goal from Batherson. As the forward drove to the net, he toe-dragged the puck before falling to the ice. As he fell, the puck lightly floated in the air and over Allen's shoulder before it fell in the back of the net.Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, despite Montreal outshooting Ottawa 14-8.The deadlock finally broke in the third period after yet another floating puck beat Allen. Sens defenceman Nikita Zaitsev fired a shot that deflected off of Norris's stick. The puck then hit Allen's own stick before flying over the netminder and falling behind the red line. But Montreal would tie the game with over five-and-a-half minutes to play thanks to Perry. The 35-year-old, who joined Montreal as a free agent last December, carried the puck into the Senators zone and blew past defenceman Erik Gudbranson along the wing. Perry then drove to the net and put the puck under Murray's left skate and into the goal. The Canadiens and Senators traded chances in overtime, with Allen making two saves on breakaways. But the Senators applied more pressure as the period went on, culminating in Tkachuk's overtime winner with 90 seconds to play.NOTES: Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot was unavailable for a second straight game. He has been sidelined with an upper-body injury....Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left the game after taking a hit near the end of the second period. He did not return.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row. The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. All but two of the wins were by double digits. They've now defeated West teams eight straight times. Harden just missed a triple double, finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kyrie Irving added 28 points and eight assists. Paul George led the Clippers with 34 points. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points, but no other Clippers reached double figures. Lou Williams was 2 of 11, and Marcus Morris 2 of 7. The Nets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Clippers, 60-38. Brooklyn got off to a quick start in the fourth. Harden breezed past Zubac to score, Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer and Harden made a pair of free throws for a 15-point lead — its largest of the game. Zubac and George combined to score 20 straight points, drawing the Clippers to 103-99. Zubac dunked twice and George made two 3-pointers and six free throws in the spurt. Leonard ran off four in a row that drew the Clippers to 107-103. Patrick Beverley fouled Jeff Green from behind with 2:50 remaining. Green crumpled to the floor and the Clippers challenged the call, but lost. Green kicked over a drink cooler on his way off the court. Brooklyn stretched a seven-point halftime lead to 11 points in the third. The Clippers closed within four points on a basket by George, but the Nets quickly got back to double digits on a 3-pointer by Harris. Irving scored 12 points — matching his total from the first half — to send the Nets into the fourth leading 89-79. TIP-INS Nets: Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game with a left hamstring strain. Clippers: Previously lost to the Nets by four points Feb. 2. UP NEXT Nets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night. Clippers: Host Washington on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
STATELINE, Nev. — David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins took control by scoring three times in a 1:39 span of the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe. After a delay-filled opening game of the weekend between Colorado and Vegas because of bright sun that made for poor ice conditions, the game Sunday went off with fewer hitches. The Bruins' high level of play matched the picturesque setting with the lake and snow-covered mountains in the background. Pastrnak scored in the opening minute of the first two periods and then again late in the third to give him his second hat trick in three games against the Flyers this season. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Nick Ritchie scored in succession late in the second to give Boston five wins in five games this year against Philadelphia. Charlie McAvoy also scored and Tuukka Rask made 16 saves for Boston. Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk scored for the short-handed Flyers, who have six players on the COVID-19 list. Carter Hart allowed six goals on 23 shots in the first two periods and has now given up 20 goals in four losses to Boston this season. With the bright sun out again Sunday, the NHL had moved the game time to 4:30 p.m. PST to avoid the problems that led to a delay of more than eight hours on Saturday between the first and second periods. The start of this game was delayed about 20 more minutes because there was some glare on the ice from the sun, but the ice was in good shape and the scenic setting that brought the NHL to the shores of Lake Tahoe to host games on a makeshift rink on a golf course was in full bloom. The sun began setting late in the first period over the Sierra Nevada for a breathtaking scene. CAPITALS 4, DEVILS 3 WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and Washington erased a two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey's Aaron Dell each hadn't started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Andreas Johnsson and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey. The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey's Aaron Dell each hadn't started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Washington started slow allowing the first seven shots and falling behind but won for the first time in six afternoon games this season (1-3-2). Dell stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced in his first NHL action since March 2020, but it wasn't enough to keep the Devils from losing a second game in a row. New Jersey got goals from Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead. TIME SHIFT The original NHL schedule had the Capitals hosting the New York Rangers and the Devils off Feb. 20. New Jersey was swapped in as Washington's opponent five days ago, and the game was moved up Saturday from prime time to an afternoon start. That's because the outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia needed to be moved back to prevent the same direct sunlight problems that severely delayed Vegas and Colorado on Saturday. The Capitals and Devils each played at home Saturday afternoon, so this adjustment was possible. “This is a different year,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.” COLD GOALIES Anderson and Dell each last started in the NHL on March 11 — the final day of the 2019-20 season before the league suspended play. Anderson actually allowed the final goal before the shutdown, playing for Ottawa at Los Angeles. After Vitek Vanecek started his 13th consecutive game Saturday and with Ilya Samsonov not yet ready to return, Washington's staff figured it was Anderson's turn on the second half of an afternoon back to back. “He’s been working hard," coach Peter Laviolette said. "He’s probably been wanting to start. The schedule has allowed us to come back with Vitek. I thought he’s played really well, so we stayed with Vitek, and this back-to-back situation to me is a good opportunity for Anderson to play.” Samsonov skated again Sunday morning. He got two minor league rehab starts since recovering from COVID-19 but hasn't played for the Capitals since Jan. 17. ZAJAC'S 1,00TH Devils veteran centre Travis Zajac played in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. All have come with New Jersey. “He’s a consummate pro that he prepares well, he’s detailed, a good teammate — he does everything well,” Ruff said. “There's a reason you play 1,000 games, and the reason is because he does so many things well.” UP NEXT Devils: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home series. Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first of two in a row in Washington between the longtime rivals. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances. Mather’s comments came in a speech to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club on Feb. 5 and were posted online over the weekend. “I want to apologize to every member of the Seattle Mariners organization, especially our players and to our fans. There is no excuse for my behaviour, and I take full responsibility for my terrible lapse in judgment,” Mather’s statement said. “My comments were my own. They do not reflect the views and strategy of the Mariners baseball leadership who are responsible for decisions about the development and status of the players at all levels of the organization.” Mather continued, saying he’d been on the phone most of the day Sunday apologizing after the video was posted to YouTube and quickly drew attention on social media. The Mariners are expected to release a statement Monday. “I am committed to make amends for the things I said that were personally hurtful and I will do whatever it takes to repair the damage I have caused to the Seattle Mariners organization,” Mather said. The video posted by the Rotary group was 46 minutes long and touched on areas of the Mariners' organizational situation going into the 2021 season — many of which Seattle’s front office would rather not be made public. Mather addressed the team’s payroll and watching the financial bottom line. He said he believed top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert likely will not start the season with the team as a way to manipulate their major league service time and keep them under club control longer. Mather said the club attempted to sign Kelenic to a long-term contract and was rebuffed in its efforts. “Jarred Kelenic, we’ve been talking about him for a year and a half now, he will be in left field in April,” Mather said. “He’s a 21-year-old player who is quite confident. We offered him a long-term deal — a six-year deal for substantial money with options to go farther. After pondering it for several days and talking to the union, he has turned us down. And in his words, he’s going to bet on himself. He thinks after six years he’s going to be such a star player that the seventh-, eighth-, ninth-year options will be undervalued. He might be right. We offered, and he turned us down.” Mather also commented on another top prospect, Julio Rodriguez. “Julio Rodriguez has got a personality bigger than all of you combined,” Mather said. “He is loud. His English is not tremendous. Everybody says he’ll be here in 2021. He won’t be here till 2022 or 2023. A fantastic kid.” Mather said longtime third baseman Kyle Seager would be a future Mariners Hall of Famer but also was “overpaid.” Seager is in the final year of his contract with the Mariners and will be Seattle's highest-paid player at $18 million. His contract includes a club option for 2022. And Mather made disparaging comments about former pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who recently rejoined the team as a special assignment coach. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Mather has been with the Mariners since 1996. He was promoted to CEO and team president in 2017. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games. A person with knowledge of the situation said that the Timberwolves were finalizing plans to introduce Toronto assistant Chris Finch as the new coach Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Finch’s hiring has not been formally completed. ESPN first reported Saunders’ dismissal and The Athletic first reported Finch’s looming hiring. Saunders, the 34-year-old son of longtime Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, was with the Timberwolves for parts of three seasons, going 43-94. Minnesota has the league’s worst record this season at 7-24 and is already 7 1/2 games out of what would be the final play-in spot for the Western Conference post-season. “We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.” It had been a wildly disappointing season for the Timberwolves, who started 2-0 and haven’t had much to savour since. Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's best player, dislocated his left wrist in the season’s second game and missed six games — then returned and missed 13 more after being diagnosed with COVID-19. D’Angelo Russell, the other key piece for the Timberwolves, had surgery last week on his left knee and may be out until April. There was no sign that the Timberwolves had stopped playing for Saunders; they were down by 21 points in the third quarter at New York earlier Sunday, then took the lead in the final minutes before falling 103-99. “Unfortunately we ran out of time,” Saunders said after that loss. He was talking about the game. Before long, that sentence had a very different meaning. Finch has history with Rosas, as they both worked together with the Houston Rockets. He coached the team's affiliate in what is now called the G League, winning a championship with Rio Grande Valley, then became a Rockets assistant. He went on to have assistant jobs in Denver, New Orleans and was in his first season with the Raptors. Flip Saunders, the winningest coach in franchise history, died in 2015. Dismissing Saunders is the first coaching change in the league since this season began. There were nine coaches in new jobs entering this season. Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night. The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, as the Bucks sent the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento. The Bucks led 28-25 after one quarter but poured it on in the second, leading by as many as 17. Milwaukee began to take control midway through the period when Jabari Parker appeared to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo as the two-time reigning MVP sank a short jumper. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer challenged the call, which was reversed, resulting in a blocking call against Parker. Antetokounmpo made the foul shot to complete the three-point play. The Kings rallied to cut the lead to eight with just under two minutes left in the half before the Bucks scored six straight to put the finishing touches on a 42-point quarter. Milwaukee scored the first eight points of the third quarter to build a 22-point lead and held a 99-82 margin heading to the fourth. Sacramento pulled within 12 early in the fourth but the Bucks remained in command throughout the quarter. Tyrese Haliburton paced the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18. TIP-INS Kings: F Harrison Barnes (strained left foot) — Sacramento’s second-leading scorer — missed his third consecutive game. … F Richaun Holmes (sore right knee) returned after missing three games. … F Glenn Robinson III, unavailable Saturday night with a sore right knee, was away from the team Sunday for personal reasons. Bucks: G Jrue Holiday missed an eighth consecutive game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Reserve guard Jaylen Adams was unavailable for the same reason for the second straight game. ... Milwaukee activated rookie second-round draft pick Sam Merrill, who was recalled from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. UP NEXT Kings: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday in the third of a five-game road trip. The Nets defeated the Kings 136-125 in Sacramento on Feb. 15. Bucks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday in the fifth of eight consecutive games at home. Also the third of seven straight games against Western Conference opponents to close out the first half of the season. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rich Rovito, The Associated Press