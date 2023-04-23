Pat Connaughton with a deep 3 vs the Miami Heat

Jackson felt the NBA was "trying to cater to an audience" with slogans like "Justice" and "Equal Opportunity" on jerseys and the court.
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
Tyrell Terry was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He was a standout at Stanford.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner said that a since-deleted post showing disturbing images of injuries to her face and body were from someone who had hacked her Instagram account
76ers coach Doc Rivers says the NBA is setting a "very dangerous precedent" by allowing teams to bait star players into retaliatory fouls.
Fans didn’t have much to cheer about at all in a game their team never led.
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson said he hasn't watched the NBA since the 2020 bubble, when he says the league was "catering" and became too political.
Kevin Durant has been very efficient and largely deferential to teammates. But we know he can take over a game, and that should scare Suns opponents.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri finally held his end-of-season press conference on Friday, a week and a half after Toronto's loss in the play-in game.
The Kings are up 2-1 in the playoff series against the Oilers after an OT goal that Edmonton felt shouldn't have been allowed because of a high stick.
Nate Diaz is no stranger to getting into altercations at combat sports events, and this time, he threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor.
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit
Matthew Knies was far from the Maple Leafs' best player in a dominant Game 2 win, but he showed well in his first taste of postseason action.
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing rolled to a pair of impressive victories on the opening day of world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in South Korea. The husband and wife team from Winnipeg beat Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in the opening game to start the 20-team, week-long competition. Canada then capped a successful first day by doubling Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands 10-5 in the evening dra
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron did not accompany the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Panthers. He missed Game 1 due to illness and Game 2 to an unspecified upper-body injury. Game 3 is Friday evening. “We believe Game 5 is likely,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got h
