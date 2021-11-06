Pat Connaughton with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night. Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench and RJ Barrett added 20 as the Knicks stunned the reigning NBA champions on their home court. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee and Grayson Allen had a season-high 22. The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak in a rout of the Pistons in Detroit on Tuesday, ju