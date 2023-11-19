Pat Connaughton with a 2 Pt vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
A class action lawsuit has been filed against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as the fallout from Thursday night’s lost track action continues.
Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Russell Westbrook asking to come off bench for the LA Clippers.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
Both Ferrari and Alpine have already had a car damaged severely by unsecured drainage covers.
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Dolphins’ McDaniel offers injury updates, more news
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a historic pole position at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as Formula One tried to move on from a bruising 24 hours in Sin City.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals on his debut after a 6-4 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev.
Buffalo's Josh Allen is the only one to blame for him de-evolving into a more athletic Jameis Winston. The reason for Allen's struggles? Josh Allen.