Pastor Leaves Church Synod After Delegates Vote to Ban LGBTQ+ Members From Leadership Positions

A pastor from the Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, left the church’s annual decision-making meeting on Thursday, June 15, after delegates voted to disallow LGBTQ+ members from leadership positions.

Pastor David Struyk referenced the “pain” caused to LGBTQ+ people in the church, including his own son, by the church synod’s decision before leaving the assembly hall at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

“We’re called to be a voice for the voiceless, and in light of the decisions that were made yesterday, which some would characterize as hypocritical, on behalf of the pain that was caused to many in the LGBTQ community, including my son, and the message that was sent for so many people that they’re not welcome in the CRC, I will be leaving the synod in protest,” Struyk said.

While the synod prayed, Struyk could be seen being embraced by other delegates before leaving the room.

According to Religion News, last year the gathering ordered a church to rescind its 2020 appointment of a deacon in a same-sex marriage. "It remains unclear from synodical proceedings, however, how the denomination will enforce this year's decisions … the deacon has completed her three-year term and is no longer in office," Religion News said.