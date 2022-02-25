Pasta Freezes Mid-Scoop as Frigid Temperatures Hit Southwest Missouri

Two forkfuls of pasta froze in place as ‘Arctic’ temperatures swept through the southwest Missouri region on February 24.

This video was taken by Corey Taylor outside his home in Branson, Missouri.

Speaking to Storyful, Taylor said that he brought the freshly boiled pasta outside and held it in place until it ‘flash froze’ within minutes.

“We found out the hard way that it’s not a good day to have lunch outside in Branson, Missouri,” he joked in the video’s caption. Credit: Corey Taylor via Storyful