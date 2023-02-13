'The passion is real': Mike Brown speaks on the Sacramento Kings' success this season

Anyone who's been a Sacramento Kings fan knows all too well the pain of the team's 16-year playoff drought, but this year is looking both different and hopeful. Under the leadership of Head Coach Mike Brown, the Kings are looking a lot better this season, to the point where the team is third in the Western Conference and is poised to finally end their drought. KCRA 3's latest Lisa Gonzales sat down with Brown, speaking about the team's success and the secret behind it.