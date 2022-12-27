Passengers Wait Hours for Bags at Maryland Airport on Christmas Eve

Passengers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) reported waiting hours to claim their bags on Christmas Eve amid travel disruptions.

This footage from Megan Becker shows long lines of travelers waiting for luggage from Southwest Airlines on December 24, just before she “gave up and left” without her baggage.

“I got my bag 60 hours and 15 minutes after I took this video, and I was by far one of the luckiest people around me,” she captioned the footage on Twitter. “I actually left with my suitcase.”

The US Department of Transportation said on Monday that it was concerned about the airline’s “unacceptable” rate of cancellations over the holiday weekend, and that it would examine whether the cancellations had been controllable.

Southwest Airlines said on Monday that consecutive days of extreme winter weather had forced it to fly around one third of the airline’s usual schedule for several days. The airline said its “heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.” Credit: Megan Becker via Storyful

