Passengers Stand in Hours-Long Line for Heathrow Security

Passengers braved hot summer temperatures in an hours-long line for security outside Heathrow Airport on July 10.

Footage recorded by Anurag Abinashi showed a winding line of travellers outside Terminal 3 at the English travel hub.

Abinashi said he had queued for security for 3.5 hours, eventually arriving at his gate at 1:55 pm for a 2:00 pm flight.

The Met Office forecast temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) in London on Sunday. Credit: Anurag Abinashi via Storyful