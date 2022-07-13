Passengers Rush to Evacuate Plane in Denver After Fire Reported During Landing

Passengers on board a United Airlines Flight from Kansas City to Denver, Colorado, scrambled to safety on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 12, after the plane landed due to reports of a fire.

The Denver Fire Department said there were reports of smoke and fire under the plane when it landed at 2:30 pm local time. Authorities said the plane made it safely to the gate where firefighters put out a small blaze.

This footage, filmed by Adrian Hartwell shows passengers hurrying to disembark the plane as an airline worker urges everyone to leave their belongings and shouts, “Come this way!” to direct them to the exit.

Storyful has reached out to United Airlines for comment. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was not yet clear. Credit: Adrian Hartwell via Storyful