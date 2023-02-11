Passengers react to bomb threat situation at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

The Canadian Press

Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen's altered approach has seemed to pay dividends. The ice dance pairing (86.28 points) is second after Friday's rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (87.67), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (79.04). “We’ve really been focusing on changing our approach by having a little bit more