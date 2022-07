STORY: The train was traveling between Madrid and Ferrol in the Galicia region, but the Zamora wildfire forced it to a halt at around 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT), the passenger who shot the video, Francisco Seoane Perez said.

Spain was facing the eighth and last day of a more than week-long heatwave on Monday, which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths, according to estimates from the Carlos III Health Institute.