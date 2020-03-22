Passengers disembark cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia

The Holland America Line cruise ship, on a 128-day world cruise to and from Fort Lauderdale, sailed into the Port of Fremantle in Perth on Saturday (March 21).

The Amsterdam was considered by Western Australian authorities as a domestic cruise ship as it had been in Australian waters since March 7, with it's last of port of call being Cairns.

Passengers said they had to have booked plane tickets to leave the ship.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, but Western Australian authorities said they were closely vetting all 1,100 passengers on board.