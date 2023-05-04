Passenger Train Fired Upon in Kherson Arrives on Time in Lviv

A passenger train that was hit during deadly strikes on Kherson, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 3, arrived on time in the western city of Lviv the following day, Ukraine’s national rail service said.

Train 109 was hit by Russian shelling at the Kherson station, and its conductor injured, Ukrzaliznytsia said on Wednesday. Two grocery stores were also hit, and more than 20 people killed, officials said.

No passengers were on the train at the time, and it departed 14 minutes late with 116 passengers on board. A burning car was decoupled from the train, Ukrzaliznytsia said, while two damaged cars were replaced down the line in Mykolaiv.

The train arrived on schedule at 10:18 am local time on Thursday at its destination in Lviv.

The conductor suffered shrapnel wounds but Ukrzaliznystia said he was treated and returned home. Nearly 400 railway workers have been killed and 1,000 injured since the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, according to the railway. Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia via Storyful